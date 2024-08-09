The Big Picture Thore's journey inspired many women with PCOS, but her show shifted focus to her love life over growth.

Season 7 kicked off a new chapter, with Thore embracing a fresh start and her dance company.

Thore's show had its ups and downs, with some iconic moments like confronting her cheating boyfriend.

All you longtime fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life (MBFFL) have probably found yourselves here to get a fun list for your random rewatch, and those of you who’re here out of pure curiosity. Now, for both rookies and fans, regardless of who you are, this list is all you need to bask in the tumultuous goodness of MBFFL. Viewers kicked off on this rollercoaster ride with Whitney Way Thore and her self-acceptance journey as she charmed viewers with her boisterous personality and sheer perseverance. Struggling with PCOS is no small feat, and watching Thore thrive to gain acceptance in a largely superficial world was infinitely relatable for many women and plus-sized people, not to mention her passion for dance, which entranced us episode after episode.

While My Big Fat Fabulous Life Seasons 1 and 2 were inspiring and entertaining, the show, sadly, crumbled under the blanket of reality TV and got increasingly insincere as the seasons went by. We have watched her go on dates, been through all her friendship drama, and even her turbulent health struggles. Thore herself has grown to be thoroughly disliked by her fans for her behavior toward her friends and family, using her size as a justification for making tone-deaf statements and as well as for shifting the show’s focus to her love life instead of personal growth. The show’s fans have and continue to watch her journey over 12 seasons, and while MBFFL has definitely taken a different trajectory from how it kicked off, we just can’t stop watching. Let’s dive headfirst into this list of the best MBFFL episodes of all time, some of which stood out from the pack.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 13, 2015 Cast Whitney Way Thore Main Genre Reality TV Number of Episodes 150 Network TLC

10 "A Tale of Two Whitneys"

Season 7, Episode 1

Image via TLC

This episode gave relatively good vibes. The reality TV star was getting over the horrific trauma after the end of her relationship with Avi Lang as she had embraced a fresh start in Charlotte. Viewers also got to see more of what was going on in Thore’s professional life, as she was completely engrossed in the growth of her dance company, No BS Active, which she was running with her partner Jessica Powell.

Overall, it was a great way to kick off Season 7, mainly because we were also introduced to Ryan Andreas, who eventually had a real impact on Thore as the season progressed, and some may argue that he’s the villain. But let’s be real, he was the only one who didn’t coddle her and even pushed her to strive to achieve professional goals. However, it was quite flaky of him not to tell Thore that her fiance, Chase Severino, was cheating on her.

9 "Baby Fat"

Season 4, Episode 3

Image via Whitney Way Thore's official Instagram

This episode from Season 4 is both thought-provoking and mildly infuriating. After two episodes of believing that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend Lennie Alehat — even informing him about the same — before Whitney Thore found out that it was a false positive. Her doctor had remarked that the false positives were a result of her inherent PCOS, further explaining that cysts on her uterus could secrete pregnancy hormones.

For someone with PCOS, pregnancy is a complex and sensitive topic to approach, and Thore had opened up about the effect this event had on her with PEOPLE. However, the whole narrative around false positives was questioned by fans since PCOS is known to yield false negatives and not the former. This was also around the time that Thore started losing credibility with her fans and this incident didn’t particularly paint her in the best light.

8 "My Big Fat Family Secret"

Season 11, Episode 2

This episode brought a lot of feelings as the family and fans mourned the loss of Thore’s mother and matriarch, Barbara "Babs" Thore. She was a beloved fan-favorite member on the show and viewers were unimaginably sad to hear about her passing. Thore had even penned down a heartfelt post on Instagram remembering her late mother. There was also the jaw-dropping revelation that her father, Glenn Thore, fathered an illegitimate child named Angie Vincent.

Babs’ death and the news of her illegitimate sister showcased a pivotal point that marked that the show will never be the same again. As the season progressed, Whitney Thore, Hunter Thore, and Glenn traveled all the way to Alabama to meet Vincent and her family. The reconciliation was surprisingly natural, although Vincent made it clear that although she considers Glenn Thore a father figure, now she would not address him as dad out of respect for her father.

7 "One K at a Time"

Season 5, Episode 9

This episode definitely sparked a lot of discussions amongst fans, largely about the 5k turning out to be an 8k marathon and the infamous ‘Chub Rub’ scene. The whole fiasco is pure reality TV gold. When Todd Beasley is almost ‘forced’ to rub anti-chaffing cream onto Thore’s undercarriage, every single viewer felt secondhand embarrassment. One also cannot forget that she ran the race in flip-flops and made a complete spectacle of herself throughout this ordeal.

This is just one of the many moments when Thore threw herself into jeopardy without being aware of her fitness levels or capabilities. It would’ve been incredibly endearing if she had actually “trained” for the event like she had alleged rather than put up a show for the cameras. We also witnessed the reality TV star dismiss Buddy Bell yet again, which was just plain distasteful behavior. Overall, the antics, cringes, and especially the gag-inducing ‘chub-rub’ give it immense rewatch value.

6 "Fat Girl Dancing"

Season 1, Episode 1

This list would’ve been incomplete without going back to where it all started, a time when Whitney Thor was infinitely more likable and relatable. We also got our first insight into Thore’s fame, when her video "A Fat Girl Dancing" went viral. Her spunk and zest for life, despite her circumstances, made her an instant hit with audiences, and even her openness about discussing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which led her to gain over 230 pounds, was a breath of fresh air in the realm of reality TV.

During the early days, Thore was enthusiastic about pursuing her dance career, even at 380 pounds. Her video spread an important message on inclusivity and self-love, one of the USPs initially drawing people toward My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Looking back at this episode now, it is sad since the show lacks the sincerity and intent it represented during its heyday.

5 "Big Fat Ambush"

Season 5, Episode 3

Image via TLC

This episode was hysterical reality TV cringe-content at its finest. It saw Thore team up with her ex-boyfriend Avi Lang’s ex, Nada, from Egypt, to confront him about his infidelity. We loved that the women teamed up against him rather than turning on each other as they cornered him together while he was on a coffee run. The reality TV star uncovered that her boyfriend had been cheating on her for two years through some good old Facebook stalking.

This episode was infinitely satisfying to watch, considering Whitney Thore was even planning to convert to Judaism to marry him. Although there was no sign of Lang after the confrontation, another woman came forward, talking about how he had an online relationship with her as well. Well, regardless of his shady behavior, rest assured he’ll think twice before cheating on a woman who has access to her own reality TV show.

4 "(Fat Girl) Spread Thin"

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via TLC

This episode saw Thore having to sit on a mobility scooter during the St.Patrick’s Day parade, and it is easily one of the best cringe-watches of the show. While yes, she is fat-shamed and doesn’t look her best, it was a further reaffirmation of how, despite having gone on the record to say she doesn’t care about what people say or think of her, we watched her shrink into herself and become visibly bothered. This is another instance where fans watched the reality TV star complain and sink back into her “woe is me” persona without holding any accountability for her actions.

The whole episode was great for entertainment and (at the time) a moment that could’ve brought about some retrospection within Thore to lead a healthier life. Even her friends Todd Beasley and Tal Fish appeared to have adopted a condescending tone during the confessional. And let’s be honest, being seated on a scooter when her big girl dance class poster read “Building confidence one step at a time” was so ironic that one couldn’t help but break into bouts of laughter.

3 "Fat Jokes"

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via Whitney Way Thore's official Instagram

If you’re an OG fan, this episode can never be forgotten. I think you can sense a general pattern with Season 3, where many incidents should’ve served as a wake-up call to Thore to gain perspective on her life and priorities. The highlight of this episode was a scene where Whitney Thore picked a fight with comedian Kerryn Feehan for her fat jokes made on the radio show. The two had a heated discussion, and Thore justified how the comedian’s jokes came off as insensitive. Amid the spat, Keehan even delivered the jaw-dropping line, “For somebody who says that they’re happier than they’ve ever been, you sure cry a lot,” leaving even Thore speechless.

In hindsight, Thore may have been right in her arguments in certain respects, but the points that Keehan was trying to make were brimming with logic. Now, who was right or wrong is debatable, and Whitney Thore even shared her thoughts on the incident with PEOPLE. This may warrant a rewatch of the episode so you can retrospect who was right!

2 "Big Girl in the Big Apple"

Season 4, Episode 11

This episode of the TLC show has Whitney Thore and Todd Beasley taking a trip to the Big Apple to attend a dance workshop with The Fitness Marshall, and she was even featured in one of his fitness videos. Interestingly, Thore has been featured in two of Fitness Marshall’s videos, with the ‘Don't Cha’ by The Pussycat Dolls Dance Workout, one being a personal favorite! This episode from My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 4 encapsulates how Thore takes advantage of Beasley, making him her errand boy and not respecting his personal boundaries.

When she came onto him like a sexual predator, it was downright uncomfortable. This episode has been ranked high up on the list because it’s easily the winner of the most cringe-worthy episode, one that is so bad you’ll keep coming back to it! Of course, the fact that it features The Fitness Marshall was a welcome addition! This episode also happens to be among the show’s highest-rated episodes, according to IMDB.

1 "A Brush with Death"

Season 3, Episode 2

image via Whitney Way Thore's official instagram

Now, this episode deserves the number one spot for many reasons. Thore’s brush with death was terrifying, but as we have come to establish, it was a consequence of her actions and lack of practical judgment. As sinister as it may sound, watching her roll down the slope was quite funny! But despite that, the highlight of the episode was when her family and friends came together to stage an intervention, because they, too, like us viewers, believed that Thore had to make some lifestyle changes.

They genuinely expressed their concerns and even staged a funeral to make her understand the gravity of their concerns. Whitney Thore, however, did not have it as she was progressively filled with rage. Sadly, nothing as grandiose was ever repeated to show the reality TV star a mirror to reflect on her actions. However, the level of drama, jump scares, and the scene where she walks out with the giant picture of herself make this the best episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

