The Big Picture My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is impressing fans and drawing viewers to theaters, grossing an additional $3 million in its third weekend.

The film recreates the magic and nostalgia of the original with a familiar cast and a heartwarming love story at the core.

The sequel has now generated $23.8 million at the domestic box office. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently showing in theaters.

Portokalos family’s latest adventure in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is impressing fans and drawing viewers to theaters. In its third weekend, the feature grossed an additional $3 million at the domestic box office, for an estimated cume of $23.8 million as it approaches the $25 million benchmark. With the returning cast and several new additions to the family, the third part in the franchise is as warm, hilarious, and fun as fans remember, delivering another loved filled adventure.

Writer and director of the latest film in the franchise, Nia Vardalos recreates the magic and nostalgia of the original feature that warmed fans' hearts around the world with a familiar cast and a heartwarming love story at the core. Adapting to the real-life circumstances, in the third installment we see the Portokalos family traveling to Greece after the death of their patriarch, Gus; Michael Constantine who played in Gus in the franchise passed away in 2021. The family travel to Greece to deliver his journal to his friends still living in village he grew up in. Things take a surprising turn for Toula when she finds out that her father has a son, who now has his own family.

Along with the new addition of members to the Portokalos family, the story also features a wedding that’s not far from Toula and Ian's own tale from the first movie. Fans can expect to see a union of strikingly different cultures as the Portokalos family deals with each other’s antics while navigating another family wedding. While the original tale was based dominantly in Chicago, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 presents the eye-catching scenery of Greece to fans. Viewers can expect another tale of love and loss wrapped up in hilarious moments, great performances, and relatable circumstances. No wonder the feature is impressing nostalgia-struck fans around the world with the new and old cast adding charm to the story with their quirky comedic timing.

Who Is Returning for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'?

The returning cast members include Vardalos as Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos, along with John Corbett as Ian Miller, Elena Kampouris as Paris Miller, Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos, Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos, and Andrea Martin as Theia Voula. Gia Carides is also set to return as Cousin Nikki alongside Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo. Maria Vacratsis, Gerry Mendicino, Elias Kacavas, and Melina Kotselou further round out the cast.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently in theaters now.