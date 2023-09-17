The Big Picture My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is a commercial success, earning $23.9 million worldwide in its second weekend, with a strong showing at the domestic box office.

The latest installment follows the Portokalos family on a trip to Greece, where they discover new family members and navigate the challenges of finding Gus' old friends.

The movie captures the nostalgic essence of the original feature, with a new love story and picturesque Greek scenery.

Multihyphenate Nia Vardalos’ third installment in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise is going strong commercially. The movie has by far amassed $23.9 million worldwide at the box office in its second weekend — with $5.3 million coming from overseas, and $18.5 at the domestic box office. With a returning cast and writer/director Vardalos back at the helm, the feature tells yet another heartwarming tale of love and cultural exchange. The third part of the long-running franchise aims to recreate the nostalgia and capture the spirit of the original feature that warmed the hearts of many.

What to Expect from ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3?’

In continuation with its predecessors, the latest installment sees the Portokalos family on a trip to Greece after patriarch Gus’ death — Gus died in the franchise after the real-life passing of the actor Michael Constantine — to deliver his journal to his friends in the Greek village, where he grew up. But as the family reaches the village it becomes clear that finding Gus’ old friends won’t be easy and in their quest, Toula (Vardalos) learns that her father had a son, Peter, who has his own family, adding more members to the Portokalos clan. And what’s the franchise without a big fat Greek wedding — fans will be in for a pleasant surprise with another spontaneous wedding.

Overall the feature hits the nostalgic bone with a new love story that mirrors Toula and Ian's from the first movie. While the first two features were based in Chicago, the Greek scenery this time around gives a picturesque touch to the movie. The original feature celebrated the union of different cultures, dealing with one’s own crazy family while planning a wedding — making it all the more relatable to audiences around the world. Vardalos contemporizes the heartwarming tale, with relevant family issues and presents it in a hilarious fashion. The returning as well as the new cast add more charm to the story with their quirky performances and epic comedic timing.

The movie cast returning members including Vardalos as Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos, John Corbett as Ian Miller, Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos, Elena Kampouris as Paris Miller, Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos, Andrea Martin as Theia Voula, and Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki. Further rounding off the cast are Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo, Maria Vacratsis as Theia Freida, Elias Kacavas as Aristotle, Gerry Mendicino as Uncle Taki, and Melina Kotselou as Victory.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is running in theaters now.