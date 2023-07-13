Nia Vardalos' romantic comedy series is back for a third helping, as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is set to hit theaters later this year on September 8. Nearly six years after the Portokalos family last graced our screens in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, the clan returns to embark on a journey to Greece for a family reunion, at the last request of the late Gus Portokalos. With a poster for the upcoming film having now been released, Vardalos returns alongside John Corbett, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Gerry Mendicino, and Maria Vacratsis.

Following the passing of Michael Constantine in 2021, who appeared in the first two films as patriarch Gus, the upcoming film was written by Vardalos with his blessing; she shared on Instagram, "He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on. I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon." In honor the late actor, his character's passing is the instigation for the new film's story, as the family fulfill his last wish in venturing to a small Greek village for a family reunion, though time will tell whether this latest installment will contain the series tradition of featuring a titular big, fat Greek wedding. An official synopsis of the film via Focus Features reveals:

From writer and director Nia Vardalos, the worldwide phenomenon My Big Fat Greek Wedding is coming back to theaters with a brand-new adventure. Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. Opa!

My Big Fat Greek Wedding was written by a then-unknown Vardalos, beginning life as a one-woman show by the actress which focused on the experience of growing up in a Greek family. In 1997, she was discovered by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who produced the film adaptation. The movie was a surprise hit when it released back in 2002, grossing $368.7 million USD globally against a budget of only $5 million. It would go on to be nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 75th Academy Awards, as well as earning nominations for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Vardalos at the Golden Globes.

Who Is Behind My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3?

Filming of the upcoming movie began on June 21, 2022, and largely took place in Greek capital Athens, and on the island of Corfu, wrapping less than two months later on August 4. Hanks and Wilson return to produce the upcoming film, as well as Playtone production company co-founder Gary Goetzman. The film has Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer, and Steven Shareshian as executive producers.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will release into theaters on September 8. Check out the new poster, and the film's trailer, below: