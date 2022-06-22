Nia Vardalos has just announced that My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece, via her official Instagram. The actress, who starred in the original 2002 smash hit film and its 2016 sequel, also shared that she will be directing the new film in the franchise. This marks the first time Vardalos will direct a film in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, although she wrote the scripts for the first two. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be the second film directed by Vardalos, after 2009's I Hate Valentine's Day.

Vardalos uploaded a video announcement to Instagram with the caption "Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film. Greece baby. Greece! 🇬🇷 🎥 #Mybigfatgreekwedding3." The Instagram video features Vardalos in her hotel room in Greece excitedly exclaiming that she's currently getting ready to go film. She then shows the view from her window, saying that she is in Athens with the rest of the cast and crew. At the end of the 44-second video, Vardalos tells her audience she wants to teach them a Greek word. The Greek word was director, which ends up being her fun way of revealing she is directing the third Big Fat Greek Wedding movie.

The original My Big Fat Greek Wedding was a sleeper hit in 2002, grossing $368.7 million against a $5 million budget. The film told the story of a woman from a traditional Greek family who falls in love with a man who is non-Greek. John Corbett and Laine Kazan star opposite Vardalos.

Vardalos' screenplay was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2003 Academy Awards. A sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, was released about 14 years later and was a modest success. A spin-off series, titled My Big Fat Greek Life, aired for one season on CBS in 2003, with Vardalos starring.

In addition to the Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise, Vardalos is known for starring in the films Connie and Carla, For a Good Time, Call..., and My Life in Ruins. Vardalos also recently appeared in an episode of the latest season of Love, Victor, and will next be seen in the upcoming action family film Ivy & Bean.

The plot of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently under wraps, but it has been speculated that the film will follow Toula and Ian's daughter getting ready to walk down the aisle. Vardalos will star, and it's expected that Corbett will return as well. Not many other details are currently known about My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, but stay tuned at Collider for more details.