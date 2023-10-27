After a long 6 years away from our screens, My Big Fat Greek Wedding returned this past September with its third installment. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 brought back familiar faces from the franchise for a big fat family reunion that saw the Portokalos family travel to Greece to fulfill their late father's dying wish. With its theatrical run now over, the film from Focus Features has found a streaming home at Peacock and is expected to arrive at the streamer on November 3.

The third installment of the film franchise saw the Greek family embark on a nostalgic adventure. Key characters from the franchise return, except the patriarch Gus, played by Michael Constantine, who passed away in 2021. However, Gus' spirit is enormously felt in the new film as the plot revolves around his children's dedication to paying him the final respect. The wish is to deliver his journal where he's documented his life from his childhood to his immigrant experience in the US, to his childhood friends. It sounds simple enough but upon arriving at their quiet and deserted village in Greece, they soon learn that completing this small assignment will be harder than they'd anticipated. Drama and hilarity ensue as the family makes unexpected discoveries, including their father's love child Peter. The film maintains the franchise's notable theme of cross-cultural romance which is celebrated in a new surprise wedding that leaves the family bigger and fatter than we last knew it.

Will There Be a 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 4'?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 arrived in theaters on September 8,, and exited with a worldwide box office gross of $38 million. That number pales in comparison with the success and profit margin of the first two films. Such retrogressive progress creates significant doubts about the potential for a further sequel. Nevertheless, as the film becomes available on streaming platforms, a new opportunity arises for it to capture the attention of new and younger audiences. Should this somehow create a surge in the franchise's popularity, then it could potentially lead to more films. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 was written and directed by Nia Vardalos. The film stars Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, and Joey Fatone.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 arrives on Peacock on November 3.