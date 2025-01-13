The 2002 romantic comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding has landed on a new streaming. Now streaming on Peacock, the romcom stars Nia Vardalos and John Corbett and Toula Portokalos and Ian Miller. With a fabulous cast, the movie sits at Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The critic's and audience scores are neck and neck at 76% and 73% respectively. The logline for the movie is as follows:

"A young Greek woman falls in love with a non-Greek and struggles to get her family to accept him while she comes to terms with her heritage and cultural identity."

Family is, of course, a central theme to the rom-com, with the youngest daughter of a Greek family striking out on her own in an environment where that is not supportive right away. Toula learns to work within the system until, finally, she strikes out as her own person. Then she meets Ian and the rest is history. The film went on to have two sequels, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 in 2016 and 2023.

Is 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Worth Watching?

Something unique to Toula's transformation in the movie is that she does it for herself. Many rom-coms, the woman springboards her big life change or makeover in order to win over the affection of her love interest and while it may end up that she learns to love herself along the way and realizes that person isn't for her, the initial motive remains the same. With My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Toula decides to change her life, to stop going through the motions of being the only unmarried mousy daughter in her big family that everyone pities.

She goes back to school to learn computer science, gets out from underneath her parents thumb by switching to work at her aunt's travel agency, and after she begins to make her own friends, and be her own person, does she then meet Corbett's Ian. The distinction is so important to a journey of self-discovery. Ian isn't by any means her reward for doing all this, but instead, everything that she's done has given her the courage to commit to the relationship with him when it's evidently found out by her family. And as for Ian, he is there, willing to convert to her family's religion, because being with her is the most important thing to him.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding is available to stream on Peacock. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

