While we’re in the heart of the summer movie season and the heat is killer, for horror fans, it’s never too early to start thinking about the spooky Halloween season. The horror genre lately has seen a resurgence of the slasher craze with Scream and Halloween making haunting comebacks. However, one of the original holiday slashers to come out of the 80s was 1981’s My Bloody Valentine. Now the twisted romantic bloodbath is coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Scream Factory.

While its special features hasn’t been officially announced yet, My Bloody Valentine will most likely come in a three disc with the theatrical cut getting a 4K scan. The film's original Blu-ray release from Scream Factory in 2020 came in a two disc set featuring both the theatrical and unrated cuts. It’s unlikely that the unrated cut would get a new 4K scan, but for a slasher as popular as this, that’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility. The slipcover release will feature My Bloody Valentine’s original poster artwork of the iconic Miner killer with at least a 4K and Blu-ray version of the film included. Whatever the case may be, it’s always great to get more horror in 4K.

What’s My Bloody Valentine About?

This Canadian slasher has the unique setting of an ironically named mining town Valentine Bluffs and follows a group of young adults who are throwing a Valentine’s Day dance in the mines against the wishes of the mayor. That's made worse when a mysterious killer in mining gear, who’s connected to a town tragedy of the past, is seemingly back for revenge. As they go off on a pickaxe-filled killing spree, no one in town is safe if they dare enter the mines. While My Bloody Valentine does benefit a bit from releasing early on in the 80s slasher-dominated era, it still stands out today thanks to its fun Scooby-Doo-like setting and Prom Night-like vibes. Also, for people who hate Valentine’s Day, it’s the perfect horror movie to get sick over this love centric holiday.

It may not have the legacy like other holiday slashers Halloween, Black Christmas, or even April Fool’s Day, but My Bloody Valentine has received a lot of love over the years with a 2009 remake that has gained its own cult following, a recent novelization, and a board game. In the current slasher renaissance, it will be interesting to see if a studio will give this love-sick franchise a third stab given the recent success of Scream and non-slasher franchises like Evil Dead.

When Does the My Bloody Valentine 4K Release?

Again, My Bloody Valentine hasn’t been officially announced by Scream Factory yet, but the 4K Blu-ray will be a part of the label’s September 2023 release calendar alongside other cult classics like Natural Born Killers. You can preview Scream Factory’s entire September slate, along with viewing My Bloody Valentine’s trailer, down below.