Here’s a new first look to get you through your Wednesday. HBO and RAI have released a trailer and key art for the return of their Italian language series, My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay. Premiering on the platform Monday, February 28 from 10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, the show, now entering its third season, will consist of eight episodes. Based on the beloved novel of the same name written by Elena Ferrante, the new season will follow the events in the author’s third book in the four-book series.

Centering around the main character, Elena Greco (Margherita Mazzucco), the show follows Elena’s relationship with her lifelong friend, Raffaella Cerullo (Gaia Girace). The story depicts the 60-year friendship between Elena and Raffaella, or Lila as she is also known, from when the two first met in elementary school in 1950. The duo go through many ups and downs that challenge their companionship and force both to look at each other as best friends, but also enemies.

In the dark trailer, we see the third season pick up where the second left off. Both women now in their 20s, Elena, or Lenu, has just completed her first novel. The book has met praise, but not without its jeers from men who don’t believe that women should be authors. Having just gotten engaged to Pietro Airota (Matteo Cecchi), a professor, Elena’s life is starting to gain momentum. That is, until she goes to visit her best friend, Lila.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'My Brilliant Friend' Season 3 Trailer Reveals a Touching Friendship Amidst Political Upheaval

Lila’s life is not as glamorous as her best friend’s. Struggling to make ends meet working in a meat factory, the young woman has had a much harder time coping with everyday struggles which include taking care of her young son, Rinuccio. Living with her “almosts,” viewers can tell this is bound to be another tough season for the young woman. Hoping to escape her new, terrible life in Naples, Lila wishes to move home, but Elena reminds her this is a bad idea. Meanwhile, the new season will reflect the effect of the rise of socialism and the changing political views in the world that surrounds the girls.

Directed by Daniele Luchetti, My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay has a screenplay written and adapted by Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci, and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur serve as executive producers.

Check out the new art and trailer for season three of My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay. If you haven’t seen the first two seasons, you can stream them now on HBO Max before the third season premieres on February 28.

'My Brilliant Friend' Review: HBO’s Italian Miniseries Explores a Defiant, Meandering Adolescent Journey The series follows two bright young girls in 1950s Italy, who live in a poor neighborhood that doesn't know what to do with bright young girls.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email