It’s been two eventful years since HBO's critically acclaimed series My Brilliant Friend was renewed for a fourth and final season, and now fans will finally be relieved to know when to expect it. As announced by HBO, My Brilliant Friend Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 9, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on the network, with new episodes debuting on subsequent Mondays. The installment will also be available to watch on their popular streamer, Max. In addition to the premiere date, HBO has dropped an official trailer for the upcoming season, which you can check out below.

Based on the bestselling novels by Elena Ferrante, My Brilliant Friend was created by Saverio Costanzo for HBO Entertainment in collaboration with Rai Fiction. The series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for Fremantle Italy, The Apartment and Wildside, and by Domenico Procacci for Fandango. Furthermore, Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Costanzo are behind the story and screenplays. Speaking of the next season, Laura Bispuri serves as director, while Costanzo, Paolo Sorrentino, Jennifer Schuur, Elena Recchia, Paolucci and Guido De Laurentiis executive produce.

While the first three seasons of My Brilliant Friend comprise eight episodes each, it appears that the final season will have ten. Season 1 premiered in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2020 and Season 3 in 2022. Season 4, arriving this fall, will feature Alba Rohrwacher as Elena Greco/Lenù, Irene Maiorino as Raffaella Cerullo/Lila, Fabrizio Gifuni as Nino Sarratore, Stefano Dionisi as Franco Mari, Anna Rita Vitolo as Immacolata, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio as Pietro Airota, Daria Deflorian as Adele Airota, Lino Musella as Marcello Solara, Eduardo Scarpetta as Pasquale Peluso, Edoardo Pesce as Michele Solara and Sonia Bergamasco as Maria Rosa Airota.

What’s To Come In 'My Brilliant Friend' Season 4?

As ever-devoted fans know, My Brilliant Friend tells a captivating story of two lives, forever intertwined; Elena Greco and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo. After meeting as children in 1950s Naples, the duo’s story goes on to cover over 60 years, exploring the mystery of Lila – Elena’s brilliant best friend and, in a way, her worst enemy. As for what’s to come in Season 4, the official logline teases it as such:

“The fourth installment of the saga, titled “Story of the Lost Child,” delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Amid motherhood and career demands, amid betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood.”

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 9. Check out the newly released trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.