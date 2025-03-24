Ralph Macchio is not one to shun a reboot or remake of some of his popular works. From The Karate Kid to The Outsiders and My Cousin Vinny, the actor has starred in some beloved movies, with The Karate Kid being his most popular role. The franchise has been rebooted numerous times in TV and film, with the latest being Karate Kid: Legends, in which Macchio is involved. People caught up with the actor at PaleyFest and the 1992 film came up. Macchio admitted there have been conversations sorrounding a reboot. "I've had conversations with other writers about that," he said. He added: "Yeah, that one's a beloved piece. It's about finding the smart angle in.” However, Macchio had a caveat for a future reboot. He said it must involve his costar Joe Pesci, who played the titular character. He suggested Pesci's potential appearance, saying,

"He could FaceTime it in here."

Rated fresh at 85% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, My Cousin Vinny remains one of the most beloved comedy films. It follows an unlucky personal injury lawyer who has never won a case in his life. When his teen cousin Billy and his friend Stan are accused of murder in a small town in Alabama, Vinny and his hot young fiancée Mona Lisa (Marisa Tomei) come to the rescue. Despite stellar performances from the actors, everyone concurred that the film would not have been half as good were it not for Tomei's performance. She won Best Supporting Actress at the 1993 Oscars for her portrayal of Mona Lisa.

What's Next for Ralph Macchio?

The actor has resurged with the entrance of Cobra Kai into the culture. He reprised his role of Daniel LaRusso in the hit series until the show ended in February. He will next be seen playing the same character in Karate Kid: Legends. American Born Chinese star Ben Wang takes the mantle as the next Karate Kid in the upcoming film. It brings together two figures from past films: Macchio and Jackie Chan from the 2010 remake. The film, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, makes its theatrical debut on May 30. There have been no official talks of rebooting My Cousin Vinny but with Macchio's sentiments, most of the heavy lifting has been done.

Karate Kid: Legends is in theatres on May 30.