The characters and experiences in the film were inspired by a road trip taken by Launer through the South.

The character of Mona Lisa almost got cut from the film, but her strong and essential character was crucial to the story's success.

My Cousin Vinny is a 1990s cult classic. It's one of those films that never gets old, even after 30 years. Who doesn't love Vinny Gambini (Joe Pesci), who is relatively new to being a lawyer and, being from the big city, has to adjust to the ways of small town life and figure out how to get his cousin out of a jam, all while trying to read up on the law and find a suit suitable for court? If you're wondering how this story came to be, look no further, because it turns out there's actually a bit of truth to this fictional '90s courtroom classic.

What Is 'My Cousin Vinny' About?

Before we get too deep into how the film was inspired, let's do a quick recap of the movie's events. Bill (Ralph Macchio) and his friend Stan (Mitchell Whitfield) are on a road trip through the Southern states when they are suddenly convicted of murder. Enter the film's star, Bill's cousin Vinny Gambini (Pesci) — a lawyer who has finally passed the bar on his 6th try, has mainly dealt with personal injury cases, and has never won a case, but is eager to get the "yutes" out of trouble. So, Vinny and his iconic Chinese-food-loving hairdresser/mechanic expert girlfriend, Mona Lisa Vito (Marisa Tomei), head to the small Southern town. Pesci and Tomei's chemistry is absolutely perfect throughout the whole movie as they work together to solve the case and figure out how to prove Bill and Stan innocent while also adapting to the unfamiliarities of small town life, like nature, suits getting ruined, train horns at the break of dawn, and new food. But with the help of Mona Lisa, who can put together the final piece of the puzzle, Vinny can win the case.

What Inspired 'My Cousin Vinny'?

Co-producer and screenwriter Dale Launer came up with the idea for what would become My Cousin Vinny in the 1970s. As he described in an interview with Gallivan, White & Boyd associate Nick Farr, the idea for the film started to take root when he met someone waiting for his bar exam results. Launer asked him what would happen if he failed the exam, and the potential lawyer said he'd retake it. Launer then asked him if he knew the most times someone had ever taken the bar, to which the law student said thirteen. The exchange stuck with Launer, who figured this person who had taken the bar thirteen times must be out there somewhere, practicing law. So, Launer asked himself, how would you feel if you discovered this person was your lawyer? And thus, Vinny Gambini was born.

So, the next step for Launer was to take a road trip for inspiration. He rented a car and started his adventure in New Orleans, then drove through Mississippi and Alabama before heading to the Gulf Coast. Many of his encounters on his road trip, like getting stuck in the mud or seeing grits on every menu, made the film what it is today. Even the otherworldly call of the screech owl was something he encountered.

As for the characters, a big inspiration for Launer was the people he met along the way in his grand adventure. Many of them were very kind and helpful but were cautious when he said he was making a movie because they were worried they would be made to "look like bumpkins," as was done in many Hollywood movies. This aspect was also woven into the film. Launer even stopped to talk to a district attorney for some insight, and he reminded him of Lane Smith, the actor who eventually became the District Attorney in the film.

According to Rolling Stone's oral history of the film, Launer's friend's relationship inspired Vinny and Mona Lisa's relationship. They would constantly argue in front of him and roast each other to no avail. And when Launer thought their relationship was over, they would congratulate each other on the great comebacks. This dark, twisted kind of humor is what makes the chemistry between Vinny and Mona Lisa work so well.

Launer also cites comedian Sam Kinison as inspiration for the character of Vinny. He said, "I was a fan of the comedian Sam Kinison. He was great with hecklers, since he would just humiliate them. I thought it would be fun if the guy who plays the lawyer is actually a smart guy, but for certain reasons, it took him a number of times to pass the bar. And if he was in the courtroom and just took apart witnesses."

Mona Lisa Almost Got Cut Out of 'My Cousin Vinny'

Close

As for the character of Mona Lisa, Launer had to fight for her to be in the film. According to Launer in his interview with Writer Unboxed, producers wanted to cut her from the production because they thought Mona Lisa wasn't integral to the story. The studio executives wanted a scene where Mona Lisa complains she isn't getting enough attention, a tired cliché in so many films — the man works tirelessly to solve a problem, and his significant other feels neglected. Launer said he hates those types of scenes, but found a way to strike the balance, telling Writer Unboxed, "But in the end they got what they wanted and I got what I wanted – she does complain, but at least apologizes for bringing it up, and you don’t hate her for bringing it up largely because it’s funny." Mona Lisa isn't some damsel; she stands up to Vinny and is essential to proving the innocence of Bill and Stan. The film would be nowhere near as iconic had her character — and Tomei's Oscar-winning performance — been cut.

My Cousin Vinny is one of those films that will forever be in our hearts. The cinematic perfection of the storyline, characters, and reactions makes this movie what it is today — a procedural classic with surprising accuracy and a heart of gold.

My Cousin Vinny is available to stream on AMC+ in the U.S.

