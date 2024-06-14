The Big Picture Despite good viewership, My Dad the Bounty Hunter will not return for a third season, leaving fans disappointed.

The show followed siblings Lisa and Sean as they discover their dad is a galaxy's toughest bounty hunter.

Creator Everett Downing Jr. expresses gratitude for the experience and hopes to revisit the world someday.

Despite being among the top-rated kids' animated series to be released in the last few years, My Dad the Bounty Hunter will sadly not be returning to Netflix for a third season, as the streamer has quietly canceled the animated series, according to What's on Netflix. This unfortunate news comes almost a year following the show's second season's debut and may have been expected considering that there was little to no buzz surrounding the season in the months following its release; hence, speculations arose about whether the show would actually return.

Created by Everett Downing Jr. (We the People) and Patrick Harpin for Netflix, My Dad the Bounty Hunter ran for two seasons and nineteen episodes, with Season 1 premiering on February 9, 2023, and Season 2 on August 17, 2023. Per its official synopsis, the adventure action-comedy series follows close-knit siblings Lisa and Sean, who stow away on their dad’s latest work trip, hoping to finally get some quality time together. Little do they know Dad’s been keeping a secret from them — he’s actually the toughest bounty hunter in the galaxy.

Leading the voice cast of the sci-fi series are Priah Ferguson, Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji and JeCobi Swain, who play the central family. They are joined by creators Downing Jr. and Harpin alongside actors Yvette Nicole Brown, Thando Thabethe, Keith David, Tim Meadows, Ralph Ineson, Chelsea Peretti, Jamie Chung, Rob Riggle and Maddie Taylor.

'My Dad the Bounty Hunter' Made A Mark On Netflix

Since its debut on Netflix, My Dad the Bounty Hunter has received considerably good viewing numbers on the streamer, with Season 2 even making it to the global top 10s for English-language series the week after it premiered. The season earned 7.3 million hours watched, summing up to 1.7 million views. Netflix's Engagement reports for 2023 also reveal that Seasons 1 and 2 had 112.9 million viewing hours worldwide, equating to a combined 27 million views.

Regarding the series' cancelation, Downing Jr. feels grateful to have worked with the best team on the series, and despite it not moving forward, he will always cherish the "characters and stories." In his words: "I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to work with such an incredible team of partners and artists. It’s so unreal watching your ideas come to life! Everyone who worked on the show fell in love with Terry, Tess, Lisa, Sean, and the entire cast of quirky, wild, and crazy characters. Who knows, maybe I’ll be able to revisit this world again someday. For now, these characters and stories will be living rent-free in my heart for the rest of my life."

All episodes of My Dad the Bounty Hunter are available to stream on Netflix.

