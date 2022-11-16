Netflix released the first trailer for My Dad the Bounty Hunter, an upcoming animated series following a family who gets uprooted after two siblings find out their father is an intergalactic warrior. The first season of the show will have ten 22-minute episodes.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter trailer introduces us to Lisa and Sean, two young siblings who are tired of being left home alone when their dad gets called to work. The children’s dad is a delivery man, a tedious job that unfortunately makes it harder to raise two kids alone. So one evening, Lisa and Sean decide to surprise their dad by sneaking into the trunk of his car and going to work with him. Instead, the siblings are the ones who are surprised when they find out their Dad is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter. As it turns out, his job is nothing close to boring, as the children’s dad must travel through space to arrest criminal aliens and save helpless planets from bloodthirsty creatures.

Once his secret is uncovered, Lisa and Sean’s dad want nothing more than to take them back to earth and keep them safe. The children, however, are thrilled with the discovery and force their dad to take them on adventures in space. These adventures will lead the family to face flame-throwing robots, giant aliens filled with sharp teeth, and squid-faced outlaws who might use the children to blackmail the galaxy’s best bounty hunter. Their family dynamic will face many challenges, but at least dinner conversations will never get boring.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Trailer Brings the Music in an Animated Adaptation of the Classic Tale

Who’s Behind ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’?

My Dad the Bounty Hunter comes from creators and executive producers Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin. The series counts on the voice talent of Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, and Jamie Chung.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter comes to Netflix on February 9, 2023. Check out the trailer and synopsis for My Dad the Bounty Hunter below.