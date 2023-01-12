As we approach the release date from Netflix animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the streamer is moving full steam ahead in order to tease us for the intergalactic adventure. Today, a new trailer was dropped to underscore the story: Two kids discover that their ordinary-looking father is actually a bounty hunter that works outside of Earth. And not only that, he’s one of the toughest on the job and is known throughout the galaxy.

Back in December, we revealed an exclusive three-minute clip that showcased how a typical day in the life of Terry (voiced by Laz Alonso) goes when he’s out collecting a bounty. Now, the new trailer reveals some other layers of the series, especially when it comes to how Terry’s job impacts his family life. His absence is what motivates his kids to sneak into his car to spend a day with him, but they discover a lot more than they intended.

The Man of The House Can't Be In a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The trailer also reveals that the forced quality time spent by father and children will not come free of risk, as Terry is used to throwing himself in life-threatening missions. He quickly realizes that, if he wants to get his children safely back to Earth, he’ll have to be extra careful in every corner of the universe he visits. Also, the kids will make him realize that some of his enemies are actually cute little aliens.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter is created by Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin. In an official statement, the duo of showrunners revealed that the series is an homage to kids' adventures like The Goonies and E.T. But not only that: They also mention that they want their show to veer away from traditional family stories and make the father take some accountability. The showrunners also want to explore the loving relationship between a father and his kids, which isn’t depicted very often.

The Voice Cast Looks As Exciting As The Series

The voice cast of My Dad The Bounty Hunter also features Terry’s kids Lisa (Priah Ferguson) and Sean (Jecobi Swain), their mother Tess (Yvonne Orji), spaceship A.I. KRS (Yvette Nicole Brown), Terry’s former bounty partner and alien Glorlox (Rob Riggle), Terry’s boss “The Fixer” (Jim Rash), Terry’s mother (Leslie Uggams), and the mysterious Vax (Jamie Chung).

Netflix debuts all episodes from My Dad The Bounty Hunter on February 9. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: