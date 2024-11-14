The need for discussions about post-war trauma cannot be underscored enough and while Hollywood has told stories about war veterans and the issues they face, gaps yet remain. One person committed to filling out what's missing is Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, a former paratrooper turned filmmaker who's drawing from his years of experience serving in Iraq to tell authentic veteran stories. His first effort to fulfill this aim – My Dead Friend Zoe premiered at SXSW to a resounding audience and critical reception, a feat that becomes even more outstanding when you consider that the indie drama is his feature directorial debut. My Dead Friend Zoe will make its theatrical debut next year and ahead of its anticipated release, a trailer has been released showing a glimpse of the toxic, yet loving friendship that is the core of the plot.

My Dead Friend Zoe tells the story of two soldier friends, Merit and Zoe, played respectively by Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales. Both served together as mechanics in Iraq before Zoe's death left Merit with survivor's guilt that culminates in post-traumatic stress disorder. Merit's PTSD manifests itself in Zoe's ghost following her around everywhere. When Merit tries to get help from a veteran's group therapy led by Dr. Cole (Morgan Freeman), Zoe interferes. Her ghost persists even after Merit moves to her family's lake house to take care of her father (Ed Harris), also an army veteran who has recently become symptomatic following his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

The trailer opens with a scene of Merit and Zoe buddying up during their army days, and it's easy to understand why it's so hard for Merit to let go. She's cozying up way too comfortably to her best friend's ghost, sharing banter like old times, but this toxic bond might yet drive her to insanity as her struggles to differentiate between what's real and what's not leads to some embarrassing and weird scenarios. Merit must find a way to let out those bottled-up emotions of grief because as Dr. Cole tries to point out, living in the past isn't worth much.

'My Dead Friend Zoe' Boasts Incredible Performances

My Dead Friend Zoe features a stacked cast consisting of an Academy Award winner in Freeman and a nominee in Harris who, as usual, bring their A-game. However, in the presence of such stars, both Martin-Green and Morales still shine through. Martin-Green's performance was particularly praised by Collider's Matt Donato, who in his review deems it as "one of the best performances of not only South by Southwest 2024, but possibly of the year". The cast is further fleshed out by Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) who plays Merit's love interest, and Gloria Reuben (E.R.) as her mother.

My Dead Friend Zoe is co-written by Hausmann-Stokes and A. J. Bermudez and is based on the true life story of Luis Ramirez-Jimenez and Boris Ventura, Hausmann-Stokes's army platoonmates. My Dead Friend Zoe will premiere in theaters next year on February 28. Check out the trailer above.