From the studio that brought us 'Darling in the Franxx' and 'Persona 5: The Animation'.

Based on the popular ongoing manga series Sono Bisuku Dōru wa Koi o Suru (‘The Bisque Doll That Fell in Love’ in English) written by Shinichi Fukuda, comes the upcoming anime My Dress-Up Darling which has recently got its first promotional video.

Fukuda’s manga has been consistently posted on the magazine Young Gangan since January 2018 and as of April of this year, it is comprised of seven volumes. It was published in English in April 2020. In October 2020, it was announced that the franchise had sold over 1.8 million copies.

Image via CloverWorks

RELATED: 'Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War' Season 3 Trailer Is Essentially an Entire (and Hilarious) Episode

Adapted for the screen by CloverWorks studios, which is responsible for titles like Darlin in the Franxx and The Promised Neverland, My Dress-Up Darling will tell the story of two high school students, Wakana Gojou and Marin Kitagawa.

Fifteen-year-old Wakana dreams of one day becoming a hina-doll artisan. A loner who does not fit in, he sees trendy and popular people like Marin as being from a completely different world. But one day, the sociable Marin finds him sewing after school by himself and learning of Wakana’s secret skill, she confesses her passion for cosplay and convinces him to create costumes for her. In the trailer, we can clearly see the contrast between the personalities of these two characters. Wakana is quiet, even shy, while Marin is the exact opposite. While he’s sewing alone, she’s the one to approach him and show her enthusiasm and admiration for his ability.

Keisuke Shinohara is the director behind the anime, Yoriko Tomita is responsible for the scripts, Kazumasa Ishida is the characters' designer and chief animation director, and Takeshi Nakatsuka is composing the soundtrack. The voice cast includes Hina Suguta as Marin and Shoya Ishige as Wakana.

My Dress-up Darling premiere is set for January 2022. Watch the trailer below:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=XADW2n6G6Jw

KEEP READING: Get the Tissues! The 7 Saddest Anime of All Time

Box Office: 'Dune' Pulls in $40 Million for Biggest Weekend for a Movie Also Debuting on HBO Max Desert Power, you guys. Desert Power.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email