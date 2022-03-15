The romantic comedy anime My Dress-Up Darling has proven to be a hit with fans. From watching the show every week to buying up the dolls its protagonist Gojo takes pride in creating, people are finding themselves enamored with the antics of Gojo and his cosplaying friend Marin. From consistently impressive character animation to the charming relationship between the main duo, there are plenty of reasons why it’s hard not to love a show with as much heart as My Dress-Up Darling. However, what truly sells this anime and allows it to connect to fans so easily is the relatable positive spirit and insecurities of its main characters.

First, there’s the charming heroine of the series, Marin. Marin represents the early excitement and naïveté of a budding fan. Marin describes her favorite anime and games gleefully, assuming the same level of interest from the people she is ranting to even when they clearly aren't as invested as she is. She kicks the whole story off with her infectious enthusiasm, dragging Gojo into her world almost by force when she asks him to help her make her first cosplay. To top it all off, she doesn't even realize how much she has asked of Gojo in this whole situation until it is all over, with Gojo running on fumes. From the outside looking in, Marin comes off as overbearing, even forceful at times.

Image via CloverWorks

The element that keeps her feeling down-to-earth and likable here is the growth in that little arc — the story is quite aware of how Marin's pushiness comes off, and addresses it by having her recognize it herself, slowly but surely. Everyone has that honeymoon period with their favorite interests, especially when they are younger. Consuming everything they can, trying to find anyone else who shows even a bit of interest so that you can share your own, and taking on tasks that they don't comprehend the scope of. Marin engages in all of that, but importantly, without any intended malice and with a moment of realization at the climax of the show's first subplot. Her enthusiasm is entirely positive and welcoming; she doesn't gatekeep her hobby, but instead invites Gojo to learn about and enjoy the things she loves with her, like her favorite visual novel or magical girl anime. And when she realizes how much strain she has accidentally put on Gojo, she immediately, profusely apologizes, and works to ensure she doesn't put pressure on Gojo like that again.

In Marin, fans can easily find the younger versions of themselves when they had more energy, were more easily enthused, and got lost in their excitement. But My Dress-Up Darling doesn't stop at putting her up as a mirror for viewers in that way, opting instead to interrogate the ways people express themselves, both the good and bad. She serves as a reminder of the joy at the core of your hobby that keeps you coming back, as well as the pitfalls that even the most well-intentioned can find themselves falling back in to every once in a while.

Gojo, then, is a lot like Marin, but for the more introverted among us. Gojo starts the show with his interests much more held to his chest than Marin; he only ends up sharing them with her after her overly friendly nature pulls it out of him. He's no less excited to share when the opportunity arises, though, gladly explaining the minutiae of his doll-making process to anyone who shows that they will listen. It's a familiar refrain to anyone who has felt belittled or made to be embarrassed for their interests — Gojo loves to share, but doesn't feel like he is allowed to under normal circumstances, which leaves him more alone than he really ought to be.

Image via Funimation

Unlike Marin, whose faults usually cause problems for others, Gojo's hangups largely manifest as issues for himself. We already talked about how Marin more or less drags Gojo into her cosplay scheme, but it is also Gojo's fear of speaking up that causes the misunderstanding about the urgency of the situation. This problem also manifests in his relationship with his grandpa. Gojo's caretaker is nothing but supportive, but Gojo holds himself back from truly understanding his grandfather's advice because he is too afraid to ask questions, to clarify things he doesn't fully understand. If he spoke up, he would surely find more people who appreciate the things he does; if he spoke up, he and the surrounding people would come to a fuller understanding of each other faster.

The narrative frames this in part as a result of Gojo's social awkwardness, but also as a side effect of his perfectionism, and both ring true. It's easy to lose yourself in the details when you believe you should already "get it", and Gojo's reluctance to ask questions when he believes he can just figure it out himself is how that manifests for him. The best example of this is his frankly unnecessary deep dive into Marin's visual novel for the sole purpose of understanding how her character's dress should feel and move, but this perfectionism haunts Gojo constantly, culminating eventually in his near collapse. But it's only natural to feel like you should be able to figure out everything yourself, or to go to great lengths to avoid feeling like a burden. Luckily, Marin does a great job of contrasting these tendencies for Gojo, and he ultimately becomes a remarkable reflection for viewers of the ways they can find themselves lost in their own thoughts, as well as the many benefits of simply reaching out for help or just companionship.

Between Marin and Gojo, My Dress-Up Darling carves out for itself a dynamic duo of relatable characters. They each have distinct strengths and flaws, and the story goes to great lengths to highlight how both are personalities worth celebrating while pointing out ways they can also self-sabotage. In doing so, it also emphasizes the ways to avoid those problems, and the benefits of doing so, as well. As far as relatable characters go, Marin and Gojo truly stand out as simultaneously broadly universal and yet surprisingly complex, becoming characters viewers can truly see themselves in.

