The romantic comedy genre has been one of the most popular in film and television for decades. There have been many classic films to come from this genre over the years. In particular, there have been modern classics of late that have reinvented the way audiences have perceived the rom-com while greatly highlighting the LGBTQ+ community. 2022 has already seen a few great romantic comedies and Lionsgate’s My Fake Boyfriend looks to keep the genre's hot streak alive. The highly-anticipated film is coming to Amazon Prime Video this July and, to promote the release, My Fake Boyfriend just received a new trailer.

The trailer showcases two things really well – the film’s great cast and its eccentric story. In the trailer, we follow Andrew, played by Keiynan Lonsdale, who is consistently in and out of a toxic relationship with his boyfriend. Andrew is seen trying to win back the affections of his boyfriend who is shown repeatedly cheating on him throughout the trailer. This is where Andrew’s meddling friends come in; played by Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland, the two try to help him by creating a new perfect fake boyfriend “Cristiano”.

Overall the trailer presents a light-hearted, fun-filled, rom-com that plays with familiar narrative tropes. However, bringing it into the modern age, the story adds social media and viral trends to the mix. Usually, the fake relationship trope in rom-coms still relies on real people, so the fact that Sprouse's character puts on a motion-capture suit to play a persona is a funny twist on that formula. It also brings in themes about how easily attached humans get to fake realities and how we get lost in the personas we put on for society. Sprouse has always been a charismatic and lovable performer on screen and from the trailer, this appears to be a perfect fit for the actor.

RELATED: 'Heartstopper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know The trailer also showcases a fun and captivating LGBTQ+ story by boycotting the traditional coming out story. It, instead, creates an easily relatable story of someone trying to navigate their social life, though using a fake boyfriend while trying to impress the one they truly love. Recent films, like Hulu’s Crush, took a similar approach with great success.

The film stars Lonsdale, Sprouse, Hyland, Samer Salem, Marcus Rosner, Karen Robinson, and is directed by Rose Troche. Lonsdale has been great on shows like The Flash and films like Love, Simon. Like Sprouse, he has a lot of resonating charm, and it is going to be fun to see him in this more comedic setting.

My Fake Boyfriend is coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 17. Watch the full trailer for My Fake Boyfriend down below:

