After revealing a first look image back in April, Netflix has shared the official trailer for their upcoming animated feature My Father's Dragon. Adapted from Ruth Stiles Gannett's book of the same name, the trailer promises an exciting new adventure the whole family can enjoy.

The trailer opens on a voiceover narration as someone relays the story of their father, Elmer. Viewers see that while Elmer tends to be a fairly happy child, he faces his own challenges. He's soon brought to a fantastical island where he befriends a dragon named Boris. Throughout, the trailer introduces viewers to the vibrant and imaginative world of the film, featuring the different creatures that will show up and the places Boris and Elmer will traverse as they head on their journey. It offers unique landscapes complete with their own color schemes.

Along with its lush visuals, the trailer also suggests a movie that will contain a heartwarming message for all ages to appreciate. As it plays out some of the beats of the story, viewers see how Boris and Elmer quickly befriend and support one another every step of the way. It holds an adventurous spirit and emphasizes Elmer's wonder at the new world in which he finds himself. The trailer also showcases the movie won't shy away from tougher moments, while still maintaining its core tone.

My Father's Dragon features a star-studded voice cast that includes Gaten Matarazzo, Jacob Tremblay, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Dianne Wiest, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Golshifteh Farahani, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Adam Brody, Charlene Yi, Leighton Meester, Mary Kay Place, Spence Moore II, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, and Ian McShane.

The feature hails from animation studio Cartoon Saloon, who have released noteworthy projects such as Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea, and The Secret of Kells. The screenplay was adapted by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and directed by Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner). LeFauve, John Morgan, Cartoon Saloon's Gerry Shirren and Tomm Moore, and Parallel Films' Alan Moloney and Ruth Coady serve as executive producers. Paul Young produces for Cartoon Saloon, with Julie Lynn and Bonnie Curtis producing for Mockingbird Pictures.

In an earlier statement, Twomey said,

"I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world."

My Father's Dragon premiers on Netflix on November 11. Check out the trailer below: