My Fault: London, which is both an adaptation of a popular Spanish-language Wattpad story and an English-language remake of its 2023 Spanish adaptation, Culpa Mía, was a recent trending movie on Prime Video. Based on the first entry in Mercedes Ron's Culpables Saga, My Fault: London follows most of the same story beats as its Spanish adaptation, but switches the location from Costa del Sol to London, and incorporates some notable changes that make the central romance easier to root for.

My Fault: London is part of the ever-expanding Wattpad cinematic universe, which includes movies like Perfect Addiction and the After series, but it sets itself apart with its incorporation of street racing into the plot, evoking some of the earlier films in the Fast & Furious franchise, which makes for some exciting action sequences in the midst of a tense forbidden romance. Changing the setting and excluding some of the more problematic elements of the original Culpa Mía makes My Fault: London one of those rare cases where an English-language remake is better than the original.

'My Fault: London' Brings Street Racing to a Dark Wattpad Romance