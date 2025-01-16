Prime Video has finally unveiled the trailer for My Fault: London, a coming-of-age romantic drama starring A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's Asha Banks and The Buccaneers' Matthew Broome. The upcoming film will see Banks and Broome play stepsiblings, who try their best (if not their hardest) to suppress their romantic attraction to one another — even if it's slightly obvious from the get-go. My Fault: London, based on Mercedes Ron's Spanish novel Culpa mía (which was first adapted in 2023), will be streaming globally on the platform starting February 13.

The trailer for the upcoming teen romance drama starts with Banks' Noah, who once was told moving to London would give her a fresh start in life. When her mother married a rich man named William (Ray Fearon), she had no idea that moving to a new place would be the least of her concerns, as William's 18-year-old privileged son might make her already complicated situation even worse. As she spends more time with Broome's Nick, their attraction towards one another becomes even more and more apparent, intensifying the tension between them.

My Fault: London is directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler and written by Melissa Osbourne. It also stars Eve Macklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy, and Harry Gilby. It follows Prime Video's original Spanish movies Culpa mía (My Fault) and Your Fault, based also on Ron's Culpables series. The official synopsis for My Fault: London reads as follows:

"When Noah's mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two. Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, making new friends from Nick’s various circles, and navigating a complicated relationship with him while they fight to keep the attraction at bay. Noah will ultimately be forced to deal with her devastating past while falling in love for the first time."

‘My Fault: London’ Joins Amazon Studios’ Original Movie Slate

Amazon Studios has enjoyed significant success with its lineup of originals, offering everything from crime thrillers and dramas to romantic comedies and more. Similar to other streaming platforms, Prime Video has been adding more originals available for streaming, including One Night in Miami…, Master, Red, White, & Royal Blue, Air, Cold War, with the upcoming My Fault: London being the latest.

My Fault: London arrives on Prime Video on February 13. Both My Fault and Your Fault are also available to stream on the platform. You can watch the newly released trailer above.

Your Fault Release Date December 27, 2024 Director Domingo González Cast Nicole Wallace , Gabriel Guevara , Iván Sánchez , Marta Hazas , Victor Varona , Gabriela Andrada , Alex Bejar , Javier Morgade , Felipe Londoño , Goya Toledo , Fran Morcillo , José Manuel Palacios Runtime 120 minutes Writers Sofía Cuenca

