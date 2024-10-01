Prime Video is enjoying extraordinary success thanks to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but that didn't stop the powerhouse streamer from dropping another look at a new project coming next year. The official Prime Video X account unveiled the first images for My Fault: London, the film that will premiere on the platform in 2025. My Fault: London follows an 18-year-old girl who moves from America to London with her mother and rich stepfather. Once she meets her stepbrother, the two begin to form a romantic connection despite their best efforts. Unaware of what's going on, her estranged father tracks her down in London after being released from prison. The first look images primarily feature Asha Banks in the role of Noah and Matthew Broome alongside her in the role of Nick.

My Fault: London was written by Melissa Osborne, who will make her feature writing debut on the project after previously working on the 2008 and 2011 shorts, Nothing and Change. She has also been tapped to write the screenplays for Miss Hargreaves and Easy Out. Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood will team up to direct My Fault: London, with both making their directorial debut on the project. Fassler has directed several music videos in the past, and also the 2019 short, Pioneers. Girdwood is best known for her work as a Second Unit Director on several episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, the Hulu Original Series starring Elisabeth Moss. My Fault: London will feature the collaboration of several creators all making their feature writing and directorial debuts, but if the project is well-received and produces strong viewership, much more work may be on the horizon for the trio.

Prime Video has plenty of content available to keep you busy while you wait for the arrival of My Fault: London. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden both star in Killer Heat, which has been one of the top movies on the platform, along with Challengers, the steamy tennis drama which released in theaters earlier this year and stars Zendaya alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Jason Statham's The Beekeeper and Nicholas Hoult's The Menu have also been hanging around the Prime Video top 10 recently.

My Fault: London premieres on Prime Video in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Broome in The Buccaneers, now streaming on Apple TV+.

