[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for My Fault: London.]

Hot off the heels of the Spanish sequel Culpa Tuya (Your Fault) becoming the biggest international original launch ever for Prime Video and the third and final film in the trilogy (Culpa Nuestra) already shot, My Fault: London is now streaming with Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome) in London. When Noah’s mother falls in love with Nick’s father, they leave the past behind as they move into a world of wealth and power they’ve never been a part of before. Noah quickly makes friends and catches bad boy Nick’s attention as they bond over car racing, but they also learn you can’t outrun your past because it will always find a way to catch up with you.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Banks and Broome talk about being part of such a popular global franchise, making Noah and Nick their own, their easy chemistry, getting to lead the film together, all the music playlists directors Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood made for the shoot, Noah’s American accent, Nick’s frosted tips, getting revenge on Noah’s ex, the fun they had with the action sequences, figuring out the intimate moments, and their hope to continue telling Noah and Nick’s story with two more films.

Collider: You guys posted a video on social media from when you saw a billboard for the movie in L.A. Does seeing the worldwide reach for all of this make it more real? You’re in the bubble of making the movie, and then you’re doing press at home, so did that help you realize just how big this is?

ASHA BANKS: Absolutely. It’s so surreal. We were literally just driving down the road and I saw another Prime billboard and I was like, “Oh, imagine if .....” and then, we just turned the corner and [it was there]. It’s so surreal.

MATTHEW BROOME: We also woke up to all our friends back at home in England sending us videos of buses and other billboards that have gone up in London now. It’s been very surreal.

BANKS: It’s so hard to digest. It’s so fun to see it in different places.

‘My Fault: London’s Asha Banks and Matthew Broome Made the Popular Franchise Their Own

“It’s big shoes to fill because the Spanish film did so amazingly and the book is so loved."