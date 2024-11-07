With Amazon Prime Video’s My Fault: London set to debut in less than three months, the streaming giant keeps feeding fans glimpses of the enrapturing rom-drama. Last month, Prime Video unveiled the first images of the film starring Asha Banks (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) and Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers), but now, the streamer has released a thirty-second sneak peek on their official X account, teasing the undeniable chemistry between Banks’ Noah and Broome’s Nick.

Directed by Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood as their directorial debut, My Fault: London is a British adaptation of the first book in Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy. Plus, it follows the worldwide success of Prime Video’s Spanish original movie Culpa Mia (My Fault), based on the same novel, starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, which premiered on the streamer on June 8, 2023.

My Fault: London’s teaser video below shows Noah about to take a trip that will change her life forever. And upon getting to her new home, she and Nick think it’s best to stay out of each other’s way. In addition to Banks and Broome, My Fault: London stars Eve Macklin, Ray Fearon, Enva Lewis, Jason Flemyng, Kerim Hassan, Sam Buchanan, Amelia Kenworthy and Harry Gilby.

Alongside the exciting teaser, Prime Video has released the premiere date for My Fault: London, February 13, 2025, only three months away. The 2025 movie is executive produced by Kari Hatfield, Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, and Domingo González, written by Melissa Osborne, and produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg from the production company 42. In anticipation of the drama to come next year, the film is teased as such:

"My Fault: London tells the story of 18-year-old Noah whose mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William. The two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick, but upon arrival, Noah discovers there is an immediate attraction between her and bad boy Nick. Noah spends the summer adjusting to her new life, making new friends from Nick’s various circles, and navigating a complicated relationship with him while they fight to keep their attraction at bay. Noah will ultimately be forced to deal with her devastating past while falling in love for the first time."

My Fault: London debuts on February 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, My Fault is streaming on Prime Video.