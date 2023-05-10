What would you do if you found love in an unexpected place, fused with intense passion for someone forbidden? This is the premise for the upcoming romantic film My Fault, set to arrive on Prime Video on June 28. Ahead of the film's release the streamer has released the official trailer, and it teases an intense, forbidden love.

The trailer begins with a rift between a mother and her daughter, as daughter Noah has been forced to upend her life, leaving her friends, boyfriend and hometown to follow her mother, who is moving into the luxury home of her new wealthy husband. Young and independent, Noah is not charmed by living in a place surrounded by such affluence. Soon, she runs into her stepbrother Nick and right off the bat, the personalities of the pair begin to clash as both can't seem to stand each other. As Noah begins to settle into her new surroundings and meeting people however, she soon discovers that while he might seem like the model son on the outside, Nick is plagued by many of the vices Noah has always been running from.

Despite their best efforts at self-control and the clash of personalities, both feel an irresistible attraction that soon turns into pure fire and unbridled passion that looks set to consume them. Outside pressures and internal frictions can't prevent them from falling secretly and madly in love. Nick's thirst for illegal car racing soon also draws Noah into its orbit, showing off a side of her she had hoped to put away. Their lives and their forbidden love will be put to the test by Nick's turbulent present and Noah's stormy past.

The Team Behind My Fault

My Fault is a film adaptation based on the book Culpa Mia, which is part of the Culpables trilogy written by Mercedes Ron. The cast of the film is led by Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara. Other cast members include Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Eva Ruiz, Victor Varona, and Ivan Massagué. The script for My Fault is written by Domingo González, who also directs.

My Fault will be released on June 8 on Prime Video. Watch the official trailer below: