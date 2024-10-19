My Five Wives premiered in 2013 and attempted to capitalize on the fame of TLC's Sister Wives, starring Kody Brown and his messy plural family. The show followed Brady Williams, his five wives, and their 25 children. It spanned two seasons and featured the family living in an undisclosed city on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Utah. The premise of My Five Wives revolved around the everyday life and struggles of Williams’s polygamist family and their fear of prosecution due to their lifestyle. The premise of the show might sound pretty familiar to Sister Wives, but in reality, My Five Wives was far from it!

In a lot of ways, My Five Wives was a weird blend between TLC’s Sister Wives and 19 Kids and Counting, starring Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar along with their 18 children. The show features the complicated dynamics of a plural family while portraying what life is like in a household with several siblings. In theory, My Five Wives had all the elements for it to be a total reality entertainer. However, the show fell short of expectations and was canceled after just two seasons.

‘My Five Wives’ Lacked the Shock Value ‘Sister Wives’ Is Known For

Close

Right off the bat, Sister Wives provided an engaging hook for the audience. The first episode of the iconic show features Kody Brown bringing in his youngest wife Robyn Brown into the family, which sparked immediate drama and tension. Robyn Brown’s introduction set the tone for the conflicts that went on to become central to the show. This shift within the Brown family dynamics really helps you get invested in the show and its characters from the start.

On the other hand, the very first episode of My Five Wives introduces the audience to Brady Williams and his wives Paulie, Robyn, Rosemary, Nonie, and Rhonda Williams. The major point of conflict in the show comes later on in the season when Rhonda Williams opens up about her health scare. However, compared to the consistently high stakes of Sister Wives, My Five Wives pales in comparison because it focuses on the day-to-day routine of the Williams family. This approach might sound fresh, but it leaves you feeling disconnected from the cast members and their relationships with each other.

Brady Williams’s Wives Were Not Close To Each Other

Image via TLC

Despite all the jealousy that ensued in Sister Wives with the addition of Robyn Brown into the family, Brown’s first three wives — Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown — had a tight-knit bond with each other. Their children grew up together, which also resulted in a strong sense of family existing among the first three sister wives. While the wives had their living situations with their children, they frequently spent time with each other and navigated issues as a family. The only friction that existed was between Robyn Brown and the other wives, only because of Kody Brown’s blatant favoritism toward her. Despite that, the tension made for great reality TV and added a layer of emotional complexity to the show.

But in My Five Wives, the wives barely had meaningful relationships with each other. Some would say that is what makes the show different from Sister Wives and presents a different, much calmer side of what life is like in a polygamist family. However, at the same time, it also means that there is nothing to look forward to. My Five Wives tries to show how great Williams is at balancing all his wives, who all have separate living spaces within a shared compound. However, unlike Brown’s wives, Brady’s wives were emotionally distant from each other and each other’s kids. They would barely interact, which made the plural marriage feel individualistic.

‘My Five Wives’ Was Too Perfect for Reality TV

The sad part is that the wives didn’t just feel isolated from each other, they also felt isolated from their husband, who had a strict policy of spending one night a week with each wife. Whenever Williams would initiate family meetings, the wives would struggle to communicate with him and each other. This was extremely evident when Robyn Williams had a breakdown over not getting to spend enough time with her husband during Season 1.

But the sad part was that the demands of managing so many wives and children spread Williams way too thin, which emotionally drained the entire family. However, none of these conflicts were actually explored in-depth, almost as if the producers only wanted the show to paint a happy picture of what life is like in a plural family. But recently, in a 2024 interview with Sam & Melissa Zitting Wyson, Williams confessed that the show was canceled due to its lack of sensationalism.

However, he believes that his family was just not as chaotic as other reality families, which could have been the reason why the audience didn’t get invested in their lives. While Sister Wives dove deep into the good, bad, and ugly of polygamous relationships and showcased Brown's endless conflicts with his three wives and all his children, My Five Wives presented everything to be a little too perfect for reality TV.

The Williams Family Was Plain Boring Compared to the Duggars

Image via TLC

In the same interview, Williams also acknowledged that they didn't emphasize religion as much as other reality shows, such as 19 and Counting. The Duggars’ religious beliefs were an important part of their show and influenced their views on family, education, gender roles, and relationships. This strong religious foundation obviously made way for a lot of conflict and personal drama. It also helped the show appeal to a particular audience. However, My Five Wives lacks a similar central gripping element to keep you coming back for more, just for shock value, if nothing else. Compared to The Duggars and their fundamentalist views, Williams and his large family had opted for a rather secular life which removed all the tension from the narrative.

Not to mention that My Five Wives focused more on the logistical challenges of having so many children, such as managing family dinners and planning camping trips. While viewers saw snippets of the Williams family children, we never got to actually see how they were being raised, along with the impact that living in a plural family had on them. Similar to Sister Wives, there was a sense of unity within the children of The Duggar household. But Brady Williams’s children in My Five Wives lived their own lives in their separate homes, without any kind of sibling bond. All episodes of My Five Wives are available to stream on Discovery+

My Five Wives Release Date September 13, 2013 Cast Brady Williams , Nonie Williams , Rosemary Williams , Paulie Williams , Robyn Williams , Rhonda Williams Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch on Discovery+