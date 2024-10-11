If you are looking for the perfect show to watch during the spooky season, the chilling series, My Ghost Story will not disappoint. This show details the horrifying events of people's personal encounters with the paranormal. Each episode is unique in its own way because no story is exactly the same. The one thing everybody sharing their stories can agree on is the fact that the paranormal world exists.

Whenever I am in the mood for a great scare, My Ghost Story is my personal go-to show. Whatever paranormal topic you are looking to watch, this show has it. Your average ghost story, demons, possessions, guardian angels, portals to other dimensions, haunted locations, such as houses, jails, hospitals, and even churches. If you dare to be scared, this is the right show for you.

About the Show

This show is designed to encapsulate every detail and memory of these people's personal encounters. The point of this is not to make people as scared as possible of the unknown, but to let the public know that whether you are a believer or not, people have had unexplained experiences with the paranormal. There are six seasons of My Ghost Story - and each episode leaves you wanting more. The stories themselves are freaky, especially when there are creatures involved that are described as "non-human" or the screams that these people have heard, but the freakiest part of it all is that the storytellers swear by their stories. They are not make-believe, and that is what makes this show so intriguing and scarier than the average ghost story show.

If you have the mindset of "the scarier, the better", then Season 5, episode 6, 'Fear the Crawler' is for you. I remember watching this episode and thinking how terrified I would be if I were put in this scenario. The "crawler" was described as an unknown entity haunting the grounds of a church in Oklahoma. This episode really stuck out to me because you would never expect a safe space like a church to be invaded by something so evil.

Devil in the Details

If you want something even scarier than an unknown entity with a name as terrifying as "the crawler", I recommend Season 4, episode 12, 'Devil in the Details'. This episode can best be described with one word - demonic. This episode captivates the horrific moment two people come face-to-face with something inhumane - a glowing entity with horns. If a demonic presence with horns is not enough of a scare, I suggest digging into Season 2, episode 9 then. What can be described as a seven-foot, shadowy figure roams the hallways of an abandoned hospital. This figure was given the name, "Mr. Black".

Yes, almost every episode of this series will leave chills down your spine, but not every episode is terrifying and filled with evil. One of the first episodes that aired, Season 1, episode 4, 'The Boy in the Closet', shares a sweeter story than most on this show. A woman who was aware that she was dying and that her time on earth was limited, gave her dog to a friend. Later, when that woman eventually passed away, she returned to earth as their guardian angel. This episode is important because it shows that not every experience with the paranormal has to be a bad one.

Why This Show Stands Out

In comparison to other shows, My Ghost Story possesses a quality that some other paranormal shows do not - this show has character. With each episode, the viewers see the raw emotion on the faces of the people who have experienced trauma with the paranormal. To me, that is one of the reasons why this show is the best. Not only can we hear the passion and tremble in their voices, but we can see on their faces that they are scared while sharing their experiences. Watching My Ghost Story has the same jittery feeling as watching a horror movie for the first time and seeing those five horrifying words pop up: "Based on a true story".

My Ghost Story has it all. Scary experiences, horrifying encounters, possessions, haunted dolls, but it also has a sense of closure for some people. This show is worth watching if you love to be scared. If you are a skeptic, I recommend this show as well, because some episodes contain proof of the paranormal. One thing everyone can agree on is that it will make you feel something. My Ghost Story is available to watch on Disney+

