With Christmas just around the corner, most viewers are likely seeing Macaulay Culkin on-screen with the Home Alone franchise. The first film launched him into superstardom at a young age for playing Kevin McCallister, the trap aficionado who was accidentally left at home while his family went on vacation to Paris and took on the infamous Wet Bandits. Just a year later though, he would go on to co-star with Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the tearjerking family coming-of-age classic My Girl, giving him a more dramatic role to work with as Thomas J. Sennett. The film is now set to come home in February next year with a new 4K Ultra HD release that's sure to not leave a dry eye in the house.

My Girl is a story all about first love and loss, featuring Chlumsky in her first role as Vada Sultenfuss. The eleven-year-old has been obsessed with death since a young age, both because her mother died giving birth to her and because her home is the town's funeral parlor run by her mortician father (Aykroyd). Further making her an outcast is the fact that her best friend is the boy next door Thomas J., who's allergic to everything and adores her, and she has a huge crush on her fifth-grade English teacher (Griffin Dunne). Throughout the summer with Thomas J., she gets to grips with the realities of life and adolescence, from the prospect of her father remarrying with his cosmetician (Curtis) to the experience of her first kiss and, ultimately, the tragedy of untimely loss.

Thanks to a gutwrenching ending, My Girl occupies a similar space to films like 2007's Bridge to Terabithia for its ability to make both kids and adults cry. While it doesn't sit well with everyone, as indicated by the 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's also part of the reason the film remains so memorable. Audiences have instead given it a 77% score with praise for how the film addresses grief and how to process it properly as well as the performances. On a budget of only $17 million, the film managed to make its money back and then some with a $121 million haul at the box office. Howard Zieff, who directed the first film from a script penned by Laurice Elehwany, would return for a sequel alongside the main cast - minus Culkin and Dunne - in 1994, but it failed to make the same impact as the original and received far worse reviews.

Go Behind the Scenes of 'My Girl' With Special Features

Close

The two My Girl movies would be the last of Zieff's career. Before tackling Vada's emotional story of growing up, however, he had previously helmed the Barbra Streisand-led The Main Event and the Michael Keaton and Christopher Lloyd team-up The Dream Team. With the release of My Girl on 4K, viewers will have access to the original behind-the-scenes and "A Day on Set" featurettes that give some insight into the environment surrounding the late director. Also included with the release is a commentary track with Elehwany and the original theatrical trailer.

My Girl will be available to bring home on 4K Ultra HD starting on February 25. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the latest films getting 4K releases.