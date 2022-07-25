Have you ever had memories that are simultaneously vivid and vague? I don’t remember exactly how old I was or what time of year it happened to be when I first saw My Girl, a seminal classic of the ‘90s family film genre, but I do remember only seeing the middle and part of the end one afternoon on cable. We didn’t have that many channels to choose from, so I can probably recall which network I would have seen it on, but that—much like my age or other irrelevant circumstances of my first viewing—doesn’t really matter much now. What I remember most was my parents exclaiming that it was far too sad a movie to be watching in broad daylight, whatever that means, so I didn’t get to see the entire thing. That is until I happened upon the DVD in a Walmart clearance bin a few months later and forced my mom to buy it for me.

Another more vivid memory that I have is my first crush being on my older cousin David. It was completely innocent, but it would be decades before I would have the knowledge or language to articulate my feelings behind the matter. It was more the queer kid equivalent of a young boy having a crush on their female teenage babysitter. He was nine and a half years older than me, so he didn’t pay as much attention to me during family visits as other cousins closer to my age, but I vividly remember between kindergarten and third grade that David was my favorite person in the entire world.

To me, a deeply introverted only child, my cousins were the closest thing I had to siblings, and all I wanted was to be like them. Or so I thought. Rather, I was fascinated by them and the ease through which they appeared to move through life, accepted for exactly who they were. I’d now rather run myself through a paper shredder than ever be a straight jock, but to six-year-old me, David and his friends were the epitomai of everything I wasn’t. We became closer when his mom, my aunt, succumbed to cancer and my mom moved into their house to take care of them. Just barely over a year later, David died from a staph infection as a result of a bad flu when he was 21.

They always say grief looks different on everyone, but I honestly don’t believe I properly dealt with this childhood trauma until I was a young adult. My parents found it strange how the deaths were more of a disruption to my strict daily routine rather than to my life as a whole, which I credit more to their skill at shielding me from the depths of the impact. I didn’t know it at the time, but my way of dealing with it was catharsis by way of the books I read and the television and movies I watched. When I was a teenager, I loved watching grownup tearjerkers like Stepmom or The Bridges of Madison County for what I thought was no reason but turned out to be a way of processing the years of sadness I endured as a preteen.

But My Girl was different. Sure, it’s sad. Macaulay Culkin dies. Every so often, a millennial on Twitter will crack some joke about it leading to thousands of anguished replies from equally traumatized millennials. It’s a cliché at this point, just like Bridge to Terabithia. I watched and rewatched My Girl because, despite not losing a parent or being shut out emotionally by my father, it felt like my childhood. Other kids didn’t understand or often have patience for my sensitivity or idiosyncrasies. My mother would tell me in private that I needed to toughen up. I never really did. Instead, I turned to My Girl, where a young old soul named Vada (Anna Chlumsky) grows up in a funeral home, deeply confused, misinformed, and terrified of death. She’s constantly running over to her pediatrician’s office claiming to be dying of some imaginary ailment, hypochondria fueled by what Thomas J. (Culkin) perceives as something along the lines of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” in regard to the dead people in her house. Not to mention she’s completely in love with a fully grown adult, her English teacher Mr. Bixler (Griffin Dunne).

For a girl already constantly grappling with death, whether it be in her father’s line of work or her mistaken belief that she killed her mother during labor, losing her best and only friend in the world understandably hits her hard. Indeed, if you can get through Thomas J.’s funeral scene where a heartbroken Vada approaches his casket and starts screaming at how he can’t see without his glasses with dry eyes, I absolutely believe you to be a sociopath. My Girl was one of the few movies I had growing up that simultaneously felt like the comforting hug of childhood summer days while also addressing the grief I had endured in my own young life. Just like when a distraught Vada flees the funeral home to proclaim her love to her teacher (“I love you like my Dad loves Shelly”), I wished I’d had the courage or emotional skills to be as open and honest about my feelings. Especially considering there was a falling-out between my family and the remainder of my cousins soon after David died, so I never even got to address the subtle homophobic jokes they’d sometimes make at my expense.

Ironically, however, the period of time when I watched My Girl the most was not during the years after David and my aunt had died—I consumed it more often during my first years of university when I was struggling with the period that exists between the end of childhood and the plunge into full-fledged adulthood. It was during this time that I really came to terms with the role my dormant queerness played in my relationships with my cousins growing up, which was healing for nobody else other than myself. Less random memories of David appear since I went on antidepressants, but he still visits me from time to time in my dreams. There was a second My Girl film I never saw that followed a teenage Vada setting out to learn more about her late mother, so I like to think part of her healed from the traumas in her own childhood, as well.