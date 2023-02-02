Andie MacDowell is keeping a brave face while she faces her toughest battle yet in a new trailer for My Happy Ending. Based on Anat Gov’s play, Happy End, the comedy-drama will follow a famous actress (MacDowell) who’s dealing with a life-changing and crushing diagnosis of stage four cancer. Trying to keep things on the hush-hush, the actress enters into a treatment program without telling her friends, family, or even her talent manager. The beginning bits of the trailer reveals MacDowell’s character trying to keep up with appearances, even lying to other hospital patients and telling them that she’s going undercover to study for a role.

While she’s receiving copious amounts of chemotherapy, she makes friends with a triad of other women dealing with similar diagnoses. Together, they form a tight bond that helps them cope with their surroundings and escape to new ones - even if it’s just in their imaginations. The movie star will come to learn that with her newfound community and the support of those closest to her, she’ll find a way to mold her own happy ending.

Along with MacDowell, the film will also star Miriam Margoyles, Sally Phillips, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Cullen, Michelle Greenidge, Tamsin Greig, and David Williams. Penned by Rona Tamir, My Happy Ending was directed by the duo Tal Granit and Sharon Maymon. The feature is the latest to come from Roadside Attractions, which has found recent success via the Aubrey Plaza-led crime thriller, Emily the Criminal, and who will release Moving On, the freshest team-up between comedic dream queens Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, later this year.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED: Andie MacDowell on ‘Maid’ and What It Was Like Working With Her Real Daughter Margaret Qualley

As for the feature’s leading lady MacDowell, audiences will also soon spot the actress in Ian and Eshom Nelms’ action-thriller Red Right Hand. While we haven’t heard much about the project in almost a year, it was last reported that MacDowell would be playing the role of the villain in the upcoming production that will also star Scott Haze and Orlando Bloom.

You can check out the trailer for My Happy Ending below and keep scrolling for the official synopsis. The heart-warming comedy will make its way into theaters on February 24.

Here’s the synopsis: