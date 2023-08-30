The Big Picture My Happy Marriage is a popular sleeper hit anime on Netflix with a unique blend of romance, supernatural elements, and a 19th-century Japan-inspired setting.

The show subverts expectations through its character growth, evocative atmosphere, and wholesome execution, making it a refreshing departure from action-focused anime.

The series portrays a healthy and respectful romance between the two main characters, challenging stereotypes and emphasizing empathy, communication, and mutual support.

After six weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10, there's no room to argue: the new anime My Happy Marriage is one of the summer's biggest sleeper hits. This isn't the first time the title's seen runaway success across different mediums, either. Based on an ongoing series of popular light novels by author Akumi Agitogi, My Happy Marriage was already adapted into a bestselling 2019 manga and a 2023 live-action film that debuted at #1 at the Japanese box office. In these money-making circumstances, an anime adaptation's usually the next step. Said anime coming from Kinema Citrus, the studio with street cred as impressive as .hack//Quantum, Barakamon, and the Star Wars: Visions episode "The Village Bride," is even more of a goldmine. Thus, the inevitable question arises: what's the appeal?

In a nutshell, My Happy Marriage is a love story with strong Cinderella undertones mixed with a dash of Beauty and the Beast. Oh, plus ghosts, demons, pyrotechnic magic, and a setting inspired by 19th-century Japan. (What more could you ask for!) That's the elevator pitch, however. Within its first nine episodes, My Happy Marriage has already subverted expectations through its ample character growth, staggeringly evocative atmosphere, and the kind of wholesomeness that would be tooth-rottingly saccharine if not for its astute execution and earnest intent. In a time when action-based stories geared toward adolescent boys, like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia dominate the pop culture scene, My Happy Marriage is undoubtedly a shōjo: a romance geared at young women, making its success even more remarkably refreshing. The appeal, then, of this tender and surprising anime is both exactly what you expect and more than meets the eye.

What Is ‘My Happy Marriage’ About?

My Happy Marriage follows Saimori Miyo (Reina Ueda), the eldest daughter of Saimori Shinichi (Hiroshi Yanaka) and his first wife. Her parents' arranged marriage was loveless and archaic; after Miyo's mother's death, Shinichi married his existing mistress Kanoko (Kana Ueda) and shifted any shred of parental affection onto Miyo's younger sister Kaya (Ayane Sakura). Despite being the eldest daughter of a respected household, Miyo's family treats her with unbridled contempt. Kanoka and Kaya seemingly live to inflict abuse with cruel glee, while the apathetic Shinichi never intervenes because Miyo lacks supernatural abilities in a world revering such gifts. No degradation is too excessive if it means her family can reinforce their exaggerated sense of self-importance. As such, to paraphrase her own words, Miyo is a girl just waiting for her turn to die.

As part of a political power grab that doubles as mental torment, her family arranges an engagement between Miyo and Kudō Kiyoka (Ishikawa Kaito), a prominent military commander and magical prodigy. Kiyoka's reputation precedes him: his past fiancées all fled his home within three days. After a lifetime of torture, a terrified, soul-shattered Miyo anticipates another monster. Instead, what unfolds between this unlikely couple isn't the dramatic irony the series' title might imply. Indeed, My Happy Marriage is as sincere a venture as they come. The series develops its romance tenderly and swiftly, refusing to waste time extending Miyo and Kiyoka's initial miscommunication for extra drama. Miyo also isn't beholden by narrative convention to "fix" Kiyoka, nor need he fix himself beyond correcting his unfair assumptions about Miyo. They learn to communicate, they recognize one another as people, and they beat the odds with mutual tenderness. By the time My Happy Marriage concludes, Miyo and Kiyoka might be one of the anime medium's best couples (which is no small triumph).

‘My Happy Marriage’ Models a Healthy Romance

Indeed, Kiyoka only suspects the worst of Miyo because his past fiancées desired him as a manipulative means to an end: improved social hierarchy, a pretty face, etc. His privilege grants him far more agency and respect than Miyo, but he's likewise spent his life treated like a maneuverable chess piece. Once Kiyoka realizes Miyo isn't Like Other Girls, this boy catches feelings in an instant. To crown Kiyoka as "2023’s anime husband" is an understatement when it comes to his respectful, empathetic tenderness. Chivalry isn't dead in Kiyoka's world, and it's the right kind of chivalry: the kind prioritizing respect. Sure, he wants to marry this sweet, demure girl, but it’s because he adores the ground Miyo walks on. He's the first person to instinctively recognize her self-worth and selflessly strive to help Miyo recognize the same. And he does this carefully, aware of Miyo's trauma and uplifting her without overstepping her boundaries. Long before their engagement becomes official, giving him an (arguably) selfish reason to encourage the woman he loves, what matters most to Kiyoka is reminding Miyo she has the right to just exist. A man of few words he may be, but tsundere emotional constipation be damned, he knows exactly what to say and says it. Kiyoka is a beautiful change of pace from older (if not universal) romance anime stereotypes. (And if you're a fan of the "who did this to you/you dared hurt who I love" trope, oh, you'll have a field day with the karmic justice he wreaks.)

That necessary fangirling aside, Miyo is My Happy Marriage's true star. She might require physical rescue at the close of the first arc, but what matters is the emotional rescue she enacts on her own power. After a lifetime of subjugation, misery, and systematic abuse, the Miyo of My Happy Marriage's beginning is someone who's internalized a belief in her worthlessness. She moves through the world like an open wound, always flinching in anticipation of the next blow. She's conditioned to apologize for any perceived failure. As such, the slightest gesture of appreciation lights up her world. Any happiness must be fleeting, or it's an emotion to be viewed with guilt because she did nothing to deserve it. Miyo has to experience positive reinforcement from Kiyoka before she can blossom on her own accord — and oh, how she does. The girl who was waiting to die discovers that her happiness is worth fighting for. The peace she's carved out with Kiyoka's family is just a platform upon which she boys herself up at her own pace. The Saimori family's abuse of Miyo would feel offensively egregious if not for My Happy Marriage's surprisingly quick pace, which doesn't allow for lingering trauma porn, and the series' overall purpose being one of healing, hope, and recovery.

How the Slice-Of-Life Approach Strengthens ‘My Happy Marriage’s Story

Part of what makes Miyo's evolution and her romance with Kiyoka such a standout is how My Happy Marriage develops seemingly tiny "slice-of-life" moments with as much intimate gravitas as its ginormous plot dramatics. Kiyoka buying Miyo her first quality kimono (yes, you spend that money on her, sir!) or Miyo learning how to cook properly signifies an evolving relationship and reflects upon the series’ wholesome heart. Miyo wants to be a "worthy" wife, but it's not about achieving traditionally perfect heterosexual domesticity. Nor is it a survival mechanism. It's because Miyo adores Kiyoka and doesn't have a hateful bone in her body. She's determined to return his kindness with the tenderness she's been denied her entire life. If the act means something to Miyo, then it means something to Kiyoka — as long as she isn't dehumanizing herself. It's a hard habit to break, and one worth the learned effort.

My Happy Marriage's emotional first arc just concluded, which paves the way for its wider supernatural mystery to unravel. Although it's not confirmed how many episodes Season 1 will have, there’s hardly a better time to catch up on this gem of a series with its "oops I caught feelings" soulmates, heartfelt themes, evocative storytelling, and delicately elegant animation. My Happy Marriage is an unabashed romance shucking harmful tropes and rooted in emotional intimacy, and therefore one that wouldn’t know “toxic” if toxic punched it in the metaphorical face.