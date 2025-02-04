Even though a lot of people believe that anime series are all similar to huge titles like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, you can ask any true anime fan and they will tell you that the Japanese animation style has a lot more to offer in terms of genre. This week, one title that completely deviates from the shounen territory – shounen are anime series mostly aimed at male teenagers – drew massive viewing numbers on Netflix: My Happy Marriage.

My Happy Marriage combines slice-of-life storytelling with fantasy elements. The story takes place in an alternative version of the 19th century and centers around Miyo Saimori (voiced by Reina Ueda in the Japanese original and Miranda Parkin in the English dub), a young woman who is born into a world of spirits and magical beings, but has no powers or abilities herself. After enduring an abusive relationship with her mother, she is matched to be married to a commander who has s reputation of being ruthless and strict. To her surprise, he behaves differently with her, and together they start to discover the meaning of true love.

Recently, Season 2 of My Happy Marriage debuted on Netflix, but this week the numbers spiked, and the anime series managed to rake in over 1.5 million views on the streamer, making it one of the most-watched non-English titles globally. Since episodes are released weekly, there's a chance that the show will keep climbing the charts as the season progresses. The next installment (Episode 6) is set to debut on the platform on February 10.

Innovation Is Key For New Anime Series Climbing Netflix Charts

My Happy Marriage is based on a light novel that was originally self-published by author Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka. Once it found its fanbase, the story saw several adaptations to manga format, an anime series, a live-action movie that premiered in Japan in 2023, and even a stage play. The various adaptations make it clear that audiences are more than ready for romance stories in anime as well.

As the streamer expands its anime catalog, several titles are climbing the charts and showing the world that there's a huge anime fanbase ready to dedicate their time to new titles. The most recent show to make a splash on the Netflix charts was Sakamoto Days, an action story that centers on the life of a retired hitman. The anime entered the top 10 most-watched list in the U.S. and, most notably, accumulated 5.7 million views worldwide, which took it to #2 among the most-watched non-English titles globally. Before that, the highly inventive supernatural show DanDaDan was featured in the global top 10 for twelve consecutive weeks, and Dragon Ball Daima every so often climbs the charts as well.

You can stream all available episodes from My Happy Marriage on Netflix.