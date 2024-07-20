The Big Picture Bakugo shines in intense battles against his classmates, showcasing his fiery and competitive nature.

Episodes like "Bakugo vs Uraraka" and "Deku vs Kacchan" reveal Bakugo's complexity and vulnerability.

Bakugo's character arc reaches new heights in episodes like "Relief for License Trainees" and "Deku vs Class A."

Warning! This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 11, "Light Fades to Rain"

It's absolutely no secret that Katsuki Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto and Clifford Chapin) is one of, if not the most, popular characters in the My Hero Academia anime. From 2016 to 2023 — every year the Shonen Jump publication has posted a popularity poll of the My Hero Academia characters thus far — Bakugo won. Due to this, Bakugo has had some incredible moments and episodes over the years.

The latest episode, "Light Fades to Rain," featured absolutely heartbreaking events, and fans may find themselves wanting to return to some of the firey hero's best episodes in the beloved anime. The brave hero, also known as Dynamight, had an incredible run throughout the series. He deserves his flowers, and these episodes are the best to celebrate Bakugo's significant contributions to My Hero Academia.

10 'Todoroki vs. Bakugo'

Season 2, Episode 12

My Hero Academia's big three — Bakugo, Todoroki (Yuki Kaji & David Matranga) and Deku (Daiki Yamashita and Justin Briner) — have quickly become the faces of the series, so seeing two of them go up against each other in an intense battle was truly a sight to behold. The stakes increase when the answer to the question of who can beat who is consistently fluctuating.

The U.A. Sports Festival arc in Season 2 brought some amazing fights and incredible character development. If there's anyone who has got the most complex of the latter, it's Shoto Todoroki. His arc comes to a close in this story with his fight against Bakugo. When he opts not to use his flames and fight at full strength, it sends Bakugo over the edge, feeling like he didn't deserve his win. It was a great moment to showcase to the audience the kind of person Bakugo is: if he's going to win, he wants it to be undisputable.

9 'Bakugo vs Uraraka'

Season 2, Episode 9

If there's one thing about Bakugo that is impossible to miss, it's his ferocity and inability to hold back. Going into "Bakugo vs. Uraraka," some may have thought that, due to the major contrasts in their apparent abilities and personalities, either Bakugo would go easy on Uraraka (Ayane Sakura & Luci Christian) or that he'd simply wipe the floor with her. Funny enough, neither of those things happened.

This fight may actually be among Bakugo's most surprising. Not only did he not hold back against his seemingly weaker classmate, but she actually put up an incredible fight against the monstrous force that is Season 2 Bakugo. While Bakugo was too center-focused on fighting Uraraka herself, he didn't notice she was setting up a trap for him that almost spelled out his loss, but thanks to his extremely quick thinking, he blasted his way through at the last moment. This fight ranks among the best in My Hero Academia, doing a great job highlighting both a weakness in Bakugo and a strength in Uraraka. It is a remarkable episode for both characters with a thrilling fight to look back on.

8 'Katsuki Bakugo: Origins'

Season 2, Episode 24

With a name like "Katsuki Bakugo: Origins," one could assume that this is a pretty great Bakugo-centric episode. The culmination of the Final Exams arc brings the great grouping of Deku, Bakugo, and All Might (Kenta Miyake & Christopher Sabat) together for a huge battle. The two All Might prodigies must face off against their hero for their big exam, and it brings their character arcs to a head as they attempt to work together.

Finding the resolve to push through together, Deku and Bakugo manage to conquer the mountain that is All Might. The episode brings Bakugo's brilliant arc to a new height as he has to admit that All Might is a truly unstoppable force. His maturity and newfound approach become apparent in how he pushes through a fight alongside his lifelong rival despite knowing the odds are against him.

7 'Relief for License Trainees'

Season 4, Episode 17

The Overhaul (Kenjiro Tsuda & Kellen Goff) battle in Season 4 of My Hero Academia is the first in the series that doesn't majorly feature Bakugo. Why? Well, he, Todoroki and the other students who failed the license exam have to retake it by taking care of a bunch of rowdy children just discovering their quirks. It's a hilarious contrast to what viewers just witnessed with Deku and Overhaul, putting Bakugo and Todoroki in a situation they've never been in before.

"Relief for License Trainees" is such a special episode for Bakugo because it foreshadows his big character turn in Season 6. When Bakugo comes across the bully/leader of the group of kids, he has the opportunity to give the young boy a piece of advice he wished someone had given him as a child, giving him a unique chance to slowly rewrite the wrongs of his past. "If you keep looking down on everyone else, you'll never be able to see your own weaknesses."

6 'Deku vs. Kacchan'

Season 1, Episode 7

Once Bakugo discovered that his longtime rival, the guy he despised the most in the world, had made it into U.A. with him, tensions led to a big confrontation between the two childhood friends. When it came time for their teams to go head-to-head in the Battle Trial Arc, the confrontation finally happened, setting up the arcs for Deku and Bakugo for the rest of the series.

The episode is huge for both Deku and Bakugo. Deku finally gets the chance to stand up for himself after all the years of torment Bakugo put him through, and the battle goes on to genuinely put Bakugo in his place. The result further instills the hidden inferiority complex that would fester within Bakugo for seasons to come, showing a new side to his persona.

5 'Early Bird!'

Season 5, Episode 9

Season 5's Joint Training Arc pinned classes 1-A and 1-B against each other. Bakugo made quite an impression on Class 1-B the last time they saw him in action during Season 2's Sports Festival. The opposing team came in with a pretty good idea to take him off the board easily — little did they know that Bakugo had been through a plethora of character development.

When the opposing team launches their attack on Bakugo, they're shocked to discover he acted the exact opposite than they expected him to. Rather than fighting for himself, Bakugo spends the fight saving and covering the backs of his teammates, letting them take the spotlight. The difference between the styles of Deku and Bakugo has always been that Deku saves to win, and Bakugo wins to save. Bakugo wins this battle by taking a page out of Deku's book for once, winning by protecting others for once.

4 'Katsuki Bakugo: Rising'

Season 6, Episode 9

The Paranormal Liberation War Arc flipped the switch for My Hero Academia. The show took a darker turn and began killing bigger characters and taking bigger chances. One of the biggest revelations in the war was another huge step in the redemption arc for Bakugo when he almost dies at the hands of Shigiraki (Koki Uchiyama & Eric Vale) to save Deku from death. Pushing his frenemy out of the way, he is impaled four times.

Not only is this sacrifice a physical representation of how far Bakugo has come as a person and hero, but it also marks a big moment for his power set. As he rushes to save Deku, he unlocks a new cluster technique that propels him forward to speeds he's never even gotten close to reaching before. Bakugo also displays his bond with Deku throughout the episode by being the only guy who knows Deku well enough to see that he is pushing his body past his limit.

3 'Light Fades to Rain'

Season 7, Episode 11

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia, "Light Fades to Rain," picks back up with Bakugo and the rest of the crew on the floating U.A. island's battle against Shigaraki. In a devastating turn of events, Bakugo, going up against Shigaraki all on his own, meets an untimely end when his heart explodes at the strain of his firepower and the hits taken from the newly upgraded Shigaraki.

This episode is heartbreaking and all-around gut-wrenching as the hero, who has come far and made so much progress into being a better man, meets his fate so early on in life. The pain is made only worse when he uses his final words to ask Deku if he can still catch up to him. Rest in peace, Bakugo; you will be greatly missed and fought the good fight to the very end.

2 'Deku vs. Kacchan, Part 2'

Season 3, Episode 23

The first big and monumental episode for Bakugo's character arc happens in the sequel to "Deku vs. Kacchan, Part 2". After the events of the Hideout Raid Arc, Bakugo hits a breaking point and has to face Deku again, sneaking him out in the middle of the night to trade blows.

At the climax of the battle, Bakugo finally snaps and has a breakdown, explaining the guilt and pain he's been carrying around ever since the Hideout Raid Arc, in which All Might had his last fight and lost his powers. Bakugo reveals that he has blamed himself for the loss of All Might's powers, claiming that, if he hadn't been captured, All Might would never have been put in a position for it to happen. It's Bakugo's first truly vulnerable moment in the series, and it's chilling to realize such a character, with his rough-around-the-edges exterior, has truly been hurting all this time.

1 'Deku vs. Class A'

Season 6, Episode 23

By far, Bakugo's biggest episode in the series is when Class 1-A must confront Deku and get him to come back to U.A. after leaving following the events of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. Bakugo leads Class 1-A in their effort to save Deku from his mental state. After a huge battle with their friend, Bakugo takes charge and, in a final effort to bring Deku home, gives a speech that brings together his entire character leading up to this moment.

In a stellar speech with moving imagery showcasing their aging together, Bakugo apologizes to Deku once and for all for the terrible torment he put Deku through. For the first time in the series, Bakugo finally calls Deku by his actual name, Izuku. Bakugo's character takes a huge change for the better here, and it's incredibly moving. "Deku vs. Class A" is among the best episodes in My Hero Academia, marking a turning point for the show and for Bakugo's journey.

