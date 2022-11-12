Ever since its debut in 2014, My Hero Academia quickly rose to prominence as one of the biggest shonen of the new generation. Taking place in a society where most humans have superpowers called Quirks, the story centers around Izuku Midoriya (or "Deku"), a Quirkless young man who is granted incredible power by Japan's number one hero, as he enrolls in a prestigious high school for superheroes in order to one day become the next symbol of peace.

Currently in its sixth season, the show has continued to make audiences laugh cheer, laugh, and tear up throughout the years. While there are countless memorable moments that deserve recognition, there are some iconic scenes that show the best of what My Hero has to offer.

Deku Beats Muscular

Starting things off is one of the most memorable fights of My Hero's second season. When Deku and the rest of class 1A take a trip to the woods for a week-long training camp, they suddenly find themselves ambushed by members of the League of Villains. Deku, who's with a young civilian named Kota, finds himself separated from the rest of the class and forced to take on Muscular, a brutal villain with a Quirk that lets him amplify his musculature.

There are a few factors that make this fight so memorable; the stakes of the situation are palpable as Deku quickly tries to choose between fighting his opponent head-on or making an escape with the child he's trying to protect. There's also the fact that this is the first time in the series he's had to defeat a villain completely alone. The sheer grit Deku puts into every moment of this exchange solidifies his eventual victory as one of his best to date.

Shigaraki's Flashback

Ever since his introduction, the mysterious Tomura Shigaraki, leader of the League of Villains, has been set up to be our protagonist's greatest foe. With all the hype surrounding him, fans at the time were eager to see the young villain's origins, and in season 5, we finally got to see where it all began.

This flashback is without question one of the most horrific scenes in the show so far, as we see a young Shigaraki slaughter his entire family (starting with their pet dog) after activating a Quirk that allows him to completely decay anything he touches. With this one awful look at his tragic past, we quickly come to understand the troubles that have followed Shigaraki and shaped him into who he is in the present story.

Sir Nighteye's Death

Next to every great hero is a trustworthy sidekick, and Sir Nighteye was certainly no exception. The aid to All Might, Nighteye's genius-level intellect continued to be a useful asset to stop villains even after the symbol of peace's retirement. Armed with a Quirk that lets him see the future of anyone he touches, he proved to be perhaps the most notable sidekick in the story so far.

Nighteye's tragic death in season 5 is regarded by many fans of the show as the most gut-wrenching death yet, and for good reason. Despite his cold exterior, he more than proves himself to be not only a great man, but an inspirational figure for the next generation of heroes.

All for One Appears

Ever since his name was first mentioned in the story, All For One was a looming presence over the story of My Hero Academia. Known as All Might's number one nemesis, he was long thought to be out of commission, that is, until season 3 when he finally makes his move amidst the chaos of the League of Villains attack on Kamino ward.

A textbook example of how to introduce a major antagonist, All For One's first appearance is a sight to behold. Suddenly popping up as Deku and his friends hatch a plan to free Bakugo, his very presence alone, accompanied by a haunting operatic score, is enough to completely petrify (and even nauseate) our outclassed main cast. The chilling image of this unstoppable villain floating above the city leaves a lasting first impression, and leads into the gripping fight that follows.

Mirko Storms The Lab

The most recent event on the list so far, this electric sequence sees Mirko, the number five hero, making a beeline for the incubation chamber housing Shigaraki during the raid on Jaku Hospital that kicks off the sixth season's all-out war.

Here we get to see exactly what a top-five hero is made of, with Mirko barreling through the lab and taking out as many nomu as she can while she tries to reach her objective. Making masterful use of her Quirk, which gives her rabbit-like enhanced speed and leg power, Mirko literally risks life and limb, not even flinching as she takes hit after hit in her pursuit of the sleeping villain. While she eventually becomes incapacitated, few heroes have ever shown willpower on the level of the bunny hero.

Bakugo Gets Rescued

After getting abducted by the League of Villains, Bakugo became a vitally important pawn in All For One's plans against the pro heroes, who gave their all to free him. Despite going against the rules, Deku and his friends from class 1A sneak off to save him as well, and finally get a small window of opportunity to do so in the midst of all the chaos.

This scene serves as a great character moment, with class 1A hatching a precise maneuver with each of their Quirks in mind that would grant them just literal seconds to get their friend back. The most important role of all might just be Kirishima's, who is the only one of them close enough to Bakugo to be able to convince the abrasive young character in My Hero to take his hand and escape during the split second they had to get his attention. A touching and exciting reunion, this moment highlights the bonds that class 1A has made thus far.

Toga And Twice Say Goodbye

Another season six moment, but an instant heavy hitter nonetheless, this scene sees Twice, member of the League of Villains, interact with his comrade Toga one last time before his tear-jerking death at the hands of Hawks, the number two hero.

While Twice was a member of the League, he was always one of the most sympathetic antagonists to be featured in the story. Plagued by a Quirk that allows him to duplicate himself, he was driven to madness by his power, and finally found a family in Shigaraki and his band of misfits. One of his closest friendships was with Toga, who always took care of him, making his thank you and farewell to her even more painful to watch.

Eri Smiles

Eri, a little girl with a Quirk that lets her rewind the evolution of any living thing, was introduced to us as a prisoner of the despicable villain Overhaul, who used her blood to create biological weaponry. With such a horrific past, even after being saved by Deku, it seemed she may never experience joy the way a child should. When class 1A puts on a performance for their school festival, however, they plan to help cheer up their young friend.

In an arc that may not boast as much intense combat or heavy stakes as other sections of the show, this scene is special because it leans on the exact opposite. After watching her go through so much, getting to see Eri finally enjoy herself as her face lights up during class 1A's music show is a testament to the fact that sometimes saving people is about more than just taking down the bad guys.

All Might Retires

Ever since meeting Deku at the start of the story, it was clear that All Might wouldn't be able to continue being the number one hero forever. Bakugo's recuse arc climaxes with the final showdown between All Might and All For One, with the former giving every last drop of his remaining power to emerge victorious. With all the world's eyes on him, All Might hangs his cape up with one last heroic pose as he stands over his nemesis, and discreetly passes the torch to Deku.

There was no better way for Japan's number one to close his career, instilling the public with hope just as he did throughout his prime by saving the day with a smile. His proclamation "you're next" to the public holds weight as a mighty warning to all evildoers, but to our protagonist, means so much more. Finally settling down after all of his hard work up until that point, All Might makes sure to solidify his legacy as the enduring symbol of peace.

Deku vs Bakugo

The rivalry between Deku and Bakugo is one of the earliest established conflicts in the show. As Deku suddenly goes from a helpless victim of Bakugo's bullying to a hero standing on equal footing as him, tensions only seemed to grow between the two. At the height of his insecurities, Bakugo challenges him to a private duel to settle things once and for all, and Deku, finally with the power to take his former tormentor head-on, complies.

This fight marries exhilaratingly animated action with deeply rooted character motivations, with Deku, while at first reluctant to fight, trying his hardest to prove himself to someone who always thought himself better in every way. Bakugo on the other hand, wants to prove to himself that his grandiose sense of self-worth can't be shaken by the hero he once knew as a powerless wimp. The result of these clashing perspectives is one of My Hero's most emotionally rich and rewatchable fights yet.

