The Big Picture My Hero Academia: You're Next debuted with massive success in Japan, setting the stage for a highly anticipated U.S. release this Fall.

The film features an original voice cast and is set between Seasons 6 and 7 of the TV series, introducing a new villain, Dark Might.

Based on the popular manga series by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia has become a global phenomenon with 100 million copies sold worldwide.

My Hero Academia: You're Next, which is yet to arrive in the U.S. has already made its debut in Japan and with resounding success at that. According to ComicBook, the fourth film in the acclaimed anime franchise has achieved a laudable 370 million yen on its first day, summing up to $2.5 million (USD). Such a soaring opening day proves that My Hero Academia: You're Next will amass even higher with its three-day total even before its U.S. release this Fall.

It's safe to agree that My Hero Academia: You're Next launched on the perfect day, Friday, August 2, just as the manga concluded, thereby contributing to the productive PR impact. Fans outside of Japan are yet to see the new movie, and it will not arrive in the U.S. until October 11; fortunately, an official trailer dropped less than a week ago, so everyone has an idea of what’s to come. Toho Animation is handling North American distribution, both subbed and dubbed.

Set between Seasons 6 and 7 of the My Hero Academia TV series, My Hero Academia: You're Next promises to bring Deku back to the big screen alongside the Class 1-A, who are facing a new threat, Dark Might. This villain only wants to become all that was All Might, turning the world’s greatest hero’s legacy into a counterfeit version which Deku is indeed strongly against.

'My Hero Academia: You're Next' Features an Original Voice Cast

My Hero Academia: You're Next was announced back in 2023 with director Tensai Okamura helming the project. The film features the anime's original voice cast, including Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuki Kaji, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, as well as Kenta Miyake as the bad guy, Dark Might. As for animation, the same studio behind the main anime series, Studio Bones, was in charge.

It is no news that the anime film is based on an original My Hero Academia manga series by Kōhei Horikoshi which sold 100 million copies worldwide back in July, a feat that seemed surreal to the creator at the time. Remarking on such an achievement, Horikoshi said:

"Honestly, it doesn’t feel real to me... I feel it’s largely due to the efforts of those selling and promoting the manga overseas. I don’t feel like I accomplished this alone. It feels like I’ve been lifted up by those who set up the distribution channels and decided to air the anime abroad. I feel like that 100 million copies was a collaborative effort, rather than something I achieved myself."

While My Hero Academia: You're Next will arrive in North American cinemas on October 11, 2024, the original TV series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the upcoming film.

My Hero Academia (2016) A superhero-admiring boy enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and learns what it really means to be a hero, after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers. Release Date May 5, 2018 Cast Daiki Yamashita , Justin Briner , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Ayane Sakura Seasons 6

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL