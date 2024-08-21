Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of 'My Hero Academia.'

The world of My Hero Academia is one in which 80% of the total population have superhuman abilities known as "quirks." As this singular human society continues to evolve and develop, so do quirks, meaning heroes and villains alike are becoming more and more powerful by the year. Thus, many of the key figures in My Hero Academia might be among the most powerful characters in anime as a whole.

Indeed, My Hero Academia features some truly mighty beings that somehow keep becoming mightier with every new arc. Some would even argue that the heroes and villains of this series may be some of the most powerful superheroes in superhero media. These formidable beings are the best of the best, but some are undeniably more impressive than others. These are the most powerful characters in My Hero Academia, proving that this beloved show is truly one of a kind.

10 Kai Chisaki/Overhaul

Played by Kenjiro Tsuda & Kellen Goff

Image via Crunchyroll

The primary antagonist of My Hero Academia Season 4, Kai Chisaki/Overhaul (Kenjiro Tsuda & Kellen Goff), is, to this day, one of the toughest foes Izuku Midoriya/Deku (Daiki Yamashita & Justin Briner) ever faced. He is such a threat due to the nasty combination of his ruthlessness and his astoundingly powerful quirk, Overhaul, which allows him to take apart and reassemble matter itself.

This power allows him not only to control the arena in which he fights with Deku and Mirio Togata/Lemillion (Tarusuke Shingaki & Ricco Fajardo) but also to absorb the matter of others to turn into a giant flesh creature. Overhaul also owns and uses quirk nullification bullets, which can remove someone's quirk permanently. Overall, Overhaul is a mighty enemy with a unique ability that makes him stand out among others, further cementing My Hero Academia as a standout within Shonen anime.

9 Enji Todoroki/Endeavor

Played by Tetsu Inada & Patrick Seitz

Close

Not only does Enji Todoroki/Endeavor (Tetsu Inada & Patrick Seitz) have one of the best redemption arcs in My Hero Academia, he's got one of the hottest quirks as well. Hellflame allows him to control and manifest absurdly hot fire at will. Thus, Endeavor is typically covered head to toe in flames, even equipping himself with a flame mustache.

Hellflame has given Endeavor the ability to rise to the rank of Number One Hero after Toshinori Yagi/All Might (Kenta Miyake & Christopher Sabat) lost his power and retired. His flames are so powerful they allow him to go toe-to-toe with Hood (Tsuguo Mogami & Daman Mills), the first of the extremely powerful High-End Nomu. Plus, the fire mustache is ridiculously, and ironically, cool.

8 Shoto Todoroki

Played by Yuki Kaji & David Matranga

Image via Crunchyroll

Born and crafted by Endeavor to be the perfect weapon and successor to All Might, Shoto Todoroki (Yuki Kaji & David Matranga) has a power unlike any other in the world in My Hero Academia, Half-Cold Half-Hot. Shoto can emit and generate ice from the right half of his body and flames from the left, giving him the best of both worlds.

In the recent episodes of Season 7, Shoto has mastered an ability called "cold fire" that allows him to shoot flames that both freeze and burn his opponents. This new ability also helps him regulate his body temperature, an issue his father, Endeavor, and his brother, Toya Todoroki/Dabi (Hiro Shimono & Jason Liebrecht), are consistently hindered by, making his power far more efficient and longer lasting than his family's.

7 Katsuki Bakugo/Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight

Played by Nobuhiko Okamoto & Clifford Chapin