Don’t you just love a good redemption arc? After all, it’s nice to believe that there’s always a second chance to be had, an opportunity to try to right your wrongs, make amends, and better yourself. Because the realm of fiction is so different from reality, characters can be redeemed from the absolute depths of Hell, too. The examples of people who have committed heinous crimes being redeemed are truly endless, and if done right, they sometimes even become a beloved character.

However, not every redemption arc is good, and in some cases, they may even be wholly undeserved. Such is the case of My Hero Academia’s Endeavor (Tetsu Inada). In the anime’s most recent season, fans received a glimpse into the pro hero’s life and the way he treated his family, and it was far from good. As mentioned before, there are characters who have done heinous things who have received redemption, so why not Endeavor, who has a history of abusing his children and wife and practicing eugenics out of desperate jealousy? That’s a good question, dear reader, and don’t worry — it’s going to be answered.

What Is the Difference Between a Redemption Arc and an Atonement Arc?

Before we travel too far, let’s take a moment to clear up the difference between a redemption arc and an atonement arc. A redemption arc sees a character being redeemed for their actions. It requires that a character atones for their actions, that the atonement outweighs whatever wrong they’ve done, and that they receive forgiveness for said actions. An atonement arc is very similar, but there’s one key difference: the character is not forgiven.

Atonement is a huge part of both types of arc. It can come in many forms, such as a major sacrifice, monetary settlement, or a physical or mental punishment. The important thing here is that the punishment must fit the crime.You can’t just say sorry for committing genocide and call it a day.

This is an important distinction to make for Endeavor specifically. He (supposedly) wants to atone for his wrongdoings. However, while almost all characters deserve an atonement arc, very few actually deserve a redemption — and Endeavor is not one that deserves a chance at redemption.

What Are Endeavor's Crimes on 'My Hero Academia'?

There are two crimes that, without argument, Endeavor has committed. One is the abuse of his children. In particular, his son Shoto (Yûki Kaji) received the brunt of his wrath, as he was born with the perfect Quirk. Endeavor started training Shoto at only five years old, and kept Shoto isolated from the rest of the family. Training often left Shoto exhausted, ill, and broken down, and even at those low points, Endeavor continued to push him past his limits. After Shoto’s birth, Endeavor also became neglectful of his other children, though this could be seen beforehand as well. He showed no remorse for continuing to have children who were only meant to replace his eldest son, Touya, though it was clear that being replaced and having his training stopped was severely detrimental to him. In fact, he ignored Touya to the point that it caused the boy to become aggressive and angry, especially towards Shoto, who had become the child to finally replace him. Endeavor’s neglect of Touya specifically was so intense that it nearly caused the boy’s death. While Endeavor does show regret for this, it doesn’t stop him from neglecting his other children or continuing his harsh treatment of Shoto, who was hardly a child in his eyes. Shoto was a tool. A product.

Ultimately, this was Endeavor’s goal in his marriage to Rei: to make a child with a perfect mix of their fire and ice Quirks. While it may have been less insidious at first, as his desperation to beat All Might grew, so did his abuse towards his family. When Touya’s Quirk was too much for his body to handle, Endeavor gave up on him and had another child, Fuyumi. When that child’s Quirk wasn’t suitable, he simply had another: Natsuo. At this point, All Might continued to surpass him and his children had not given him what he wanted, so he tried once more and got his “genetically perfect” child, Shoto. At that point, his other children became “things” instead of people. While not heavily explored in the series, his arranged marriage to Rei is considered taboo within the world of My Hero Academia, and without a doubt, the practice of continually having children, abandoning the ones with the “wrong” traits, and only focusing on the “perfect” ones is a form of eugenics. Marrying someone only because of a genetic trait, with the express goal of making a “fit” child to achieve a goal of superiority, is a form of eugenics. It’s morally bankrupt. And again, this may not have been his goal at the very start of his marriage with Rei. It’s entirely possible that he expected to have one child, get what he wanted, and be done. However, that’s not what happened, and intentions don’t make up for bad actions.

However, it seems that Rei bore a great deal of Endeavor’s physical and mental abuse. Their relationship wasn’t always so broken; early on, we see that while the marriage is arranged, Endeavor at least attempts to remember the things Rei likes. However, it seems that soon after Endeavor stopped Touya’s training — though some may argue that it wasn’t until Shoto was born — their relationship turned dark. Rei often stepped in to defend Shoto from Endeavor’s brutal training, and there were times that Endeavor hit her for interfering. She tried to keep Touya from training in secret, though she was met with anger and disrespect from her son. When Endeavor finds out that she didn’t stop him, he lashes out at her until she cracks under the stress and weight of his abuse and ends up hurting Shoto by throwing boiling water at him. While she is sent away (by Endeavor) to a mental hospital for this, Endeavor never sees any punishment for his involvement.

In addition, it is heavily implied that Endeavor sexually assaulted Rei. While some people may debate this by saying she wanted more children or that we never see him force himself on her, Touya says that Endeavor made sure Rei kept having children — something that can be interpreted to mean that she didn’t want to keep having kids, but was coerced. Of course, this can be seen as unreliable narration, as it comes from Touya and not Endeavor or Rei themselves. However, Rei herself says that after Fuyumi’s birth, it would be cruel to keep having children, especially since Touya now knows that they are having children to replace him. This could imply that she did not consent to birthing Natsuo and Shoto. Season 6’s seventeenth episode furthers this interpretation by showing two instances of Endeavor looking incredibly angry and Rei looking at him in terror: one right before she became pregnant with Natsuo, and the other before she became pregnant with Shoto. While there is no confirmation that Endeavor sexually assaulted Rei, there are plenty of scenes that heavily imply it.

Why Endeavor Doesn't Deserve Redemption on 'My Hero Academia'

So, to summarize, Endeavor has committed child abuse, domestic violence, and potentially sexual assault, and has engaged in the immoral practice of eugenics. That is a pretty bad list, and it would take a lot for him to earn redemption — if he deserved it, that is. The truth is, he doesn’t deserve redemption, and there’s a glaring reason why: He has not even truly started atoning for his crimes.

If Endeavor were anyone else, he would have seen the inside of a jail cell a long time ago. However, he is a professional hero. He has status, money, and power. Everything he has ever done has been to fulfill his despicably selfish goal of surpassing All Might, and being blinded by that goal has allowed him to brush off his responsibilities and involvement. Firstly, Endeavor should not be immune to law, and he should receive legal repercussions for his criminal actions. We have yet to see this, and this would be part of his atonement.

Secondly, Endeavor should no longer be a professional hero with any kind of following. Part of his atonement should be admitting to himself — and everyone else — what he’s done. He should not be allowed to lay it to rest quietly. He should lose everything, especially his hero status, as it’s the thing that drove him to commit his crimes. Even if it is unlikely that he will ever lose his job entirely, it is important that people at least know what he’s done, especially as he is someone tasked to uphold justice and peace.

Thirdly, he should be seeing what he’s done, and trying to right it. He should have to face the turmoil, dysfunction, and pain he’s caused, and that should be the motivator for his apologies and path to atonement. Part of his atonement in this sense should be helping his family get the resources they need to begin healing from their trauma, and he should be doing this without any want of forgiveness in return.

However, it currently seems as though neither of these things will happen. Endeavor gave his apologies amidst a major war that required his involvement to achieve victory. There’s a good chance that his heroics will once again sweep his terrible actions under the rug, and he’ll be able to move on having simply apologized. Some people might not agree with this, because Endeavor has lost his family due to his actions, and will most likely never get back their love or respect. However, there's a strong argument to be had that this isn’t part of his atonement. He didn’t care about his family in the first place. If he had, he wouldn’t have done the things he did.

There’s also an argument to be made about not every crime needing to lead to legal consequences. Atonement can take other paths, and that’s certainly true. I’ve even provided two alternate paths of atonement above that have nothing to do with jail and everything to do with losing the things that were important to him, bearing the shame of his actions, and providing monetary compensation to help his family get some therapy and counseling. However, in Endeavor’s case specifically, there’s an example to be made. He is a professional hero, but he’s a monster to his own family. There were likely times he was capturing people that had done the same things he had, and treating them like they were the scum of the earth. He should get the same treatment. At the very least, he should at least be put on trial. After all, why shouldn’t he follow the laws he’s supposed to uphold?

Apologizing is definitely a step in the right direction for Endeavor’s atonement arc, but a redemption arc shouldn’t be in his future. Sometimes, abusers don’t get forgiveness, and that’s okay. He is not owed forgiveness from the people he abused, and his family should not feel obligated to give it to him. It’s enough to see him become a better person and atone for his actions, but that atonement needs to be more fitting for crimes like child abuse, domestic violence, and potential sexual assault and generally immoral behavior like practicing eugenics. Maybe once that process truly begins, a redemption arc will be worth even considering. But honestly, the story won’t fall apart if he doesn’t get redemption. It will be more realistic. Most importantly, it will be a nice deviation from stories that stress forgiveness regardless of the crime. Some victims don't want to see their abuser redeemed. And in this case, it's clear that the Todoroki family doesn't want to see redemption.