It's been nearly nine years since My Hero Academia first aired, and now the popular shōnen series will end in its eighth season. My Hero Academia's final season was first announced at AnimeJapan 2025, and its first episode will premiere in late 2025. The show will be released weekly on Crunchyroll on the same day as Japan.

A trailer for the final season was released on the Crunchyroll YouTube channel, featuring old clips from previous episodes, showcasing Izuku Midoriya and his classmates' journey at U.A. High School. It ends with teasing a potential clash between Deku and Shigaraki, as the two characters narrate the final season's trailer.

According to an official press release, Naomi Nakayama, the director of My Hero Academia Season 7, will return to work on the final season. The show will be produced by BONES Studio, known for its work on FullMetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Mob Psycho 100. It's still unknown how many episodes this final season will have.

What Is 'My Hero Academia' About?

Created by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia follows Izuku, who dreams of becoming a hero despite having no powers or quirks. This all changes when he caught the attention of All Might, who gives this young boy his quirk, All For One. Since then, he's been studying to become a hero at U.A. High School in Class 1-A and has fought plenty of formidable foes along with his classmates.

The manga, which spans 42 volumes, was first released in 2014 and released its final installment on August 5, 2025. According to ScreenRant, the manga sold 100 copies in April 2024, with the final volume selling 1 million copies alone during its first week.

The anime adaptation was first released in April 2016 and has since released seven seasons and four films, the most recent being the 2024 feature My Hero Academia: You're Next, which generated over $32 million at the worldwide box office. The first season was highly praised by fans and critics alike, receiving a perfect critics' score of 100% and an average audience score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

My Hero Academia has been nominated and won multiple awards throughout the years. The anime won multiple Crunchyroll Anime Awards, received numerous recognition at the Billboard Japan Music Awards, and was ranked #22 twice, #16, and #19 in the Da Vinci Annual Book of the Year for "Book of the Year."

My Hero Academia's final season will be released in October 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the previous seasons on Crunchyroll. Follow Collider to stay updated.