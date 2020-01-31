‘My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’ Tickets Go on Sale as First Movie Poster Arrives

Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Sony Pictures Television’s Funimation, today opened advanced ticketing for the North American theatrical release of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising from Toho Co Ltd. The film will be released on February 26th in more than 1,000 theaters across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. as a limited theatrical engagement in both Japanese (English subtitles) and English dub. Tickets are now open for pre-sale on the film’s official website, and the first official poster was just revealed, too.

The second feature installment from the hit My Hero Academia franchise comes on the heels of the record-breaking launch of My Hero Academia Season 4, available to stream on FunimationNow. The 2018 release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, the first film from the franchise, was a huge hit with North American audiences, ranking #10 on the Top 10 list of highest grossing domestic anime films of all time, surpassing The Wind Rises ($5.2M) by legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.

My Hero Academia has captivated audiences beyond the core anime and Japanese entertainment fans through unique storytelling around the global superhero phenomenon. The series has introduced a number of diverse characters who each have their own special “Quirk” (a special superhuman ability that a person can have), allowing fans the opportunity to connect with their favorite characters on a personal level. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising serves as a standalone film that will continue bringing superhero action and adventure to a wide range of audiences to enjoy.

Here’s the first official poster and the movie’s synopsis: