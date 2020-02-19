‘My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’ Trailer Sends Our Heroes to Another Island Getaway

Funimation Films recently unveiled the English-dubbed trailer for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the second film in the world-famous franchise that follows on the heels of the record-breaking launch of My Hero Academia Season 4 and the 2018 release of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. The first film from the franchise was a huge hit with North American audiences, ranking #10 on the Top 10 list of highest grossing domestic anime films of all time – surpassing The Wind Rises ($5.2M) by legendary director Hayao Miyazaki. And the new title is poised to be even bigger.

The film will be released on February 26th in more than 1,000 theaters across the U.S., Canada, and U.K. as a limited theatrical engagement in both Japanese (English subtitles) and English dub. Tickets are now open for pre-sale on the film’s official website, and the first official poster was recently revealed, too, so you can check that out after taking in the new trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis, followed by the English-language trailer itself:

The number one hero anime is back in theaters for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens’ lives on the line, there’s no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they’re the island’s only hope.