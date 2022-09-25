In an era of superhero popularity and rising appreciation for the stylized anime genre, there are few stories that combine the two as seamlessly or as colorfully as My Hero Academia. The long-running manga sparked a corresponding anime series, with years of love and investment from fans, a seventh season ending this month, and a new film — My Hero Academia: You're Next — hitting theaters in October. With the manga having been completed this month, there are few better times to look at the impact the series has had and the fresh perspectives it gives on its genre.

My Hero Academia did all the right things at just the right time (even working in a school-life style of storytelling), making it one of the most popular anime in recent memory. After all, it’s one of a handful of anime shows known by the general pop culture community instead of only being nestled in the anime niche; you know you've hit it big in the anime world when your series is marketable in mainstream stores like Walmart! But My Hero Academia’s success as a story stems not just from its love for superheroes and the conventions of shonen anime, but also because of its protagonist: Izuku Midoriya (Daiki Yamashita).

As one of the very few citizens without a superpower, Izuku’s dreams of becoming a hero are crushed — until he meets his idol, All Might (Kenta Miyake). With his hero's support, Izuku enrolls in UA, an elite academy for budding heroes. Just as he is an outcast among the quirky superpowered people he finds there, Izuku is also very different, not just from his fellow heroes, but from his fellow shonen protagonists, from the classic Goku and Naruto to the modern-day Eren Jaeger. Anime comes in many forms, one of which is the shonen category; in its most basic sense, shonen anime is marketed toward teenage boys (usually around 12–18 years old). As such, shonen anime is generally filled with tropes and structures that teen and preteen boys would enjoy — for example, drawn-out action sequences that can sometimes span an entire episode (or more). Shonen tends to be one of the most popular categories of anime, with many shonen titles gaining notoriety worldwide, such as the aforementioned Naruto and Dragon Ball Z and the less well-known by the general public — but still incredibly popular — Gundam franchise.

One of the most prominent shonen tropes is the passionate and determined young male protagonist. They yell, they punch, and they win. While this trope is time-tested and still used in many shonen anime — think Jujutsu Kaisen or Black Clover, for recent examples — a good deal of modern anime has begun to play with this type of protagonist in new and interesting ways. For instance, female leads in shonen have become more common; 2019's The Promised Neverland features Emma in the lead, and 2021's Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean saw the first female Joestar with Jolyne. But My Hero Academia also retains the core elements of your typical shonen protagonist: a young boy who is passionate about his interests and almost scarily determined to become stronger, both physically and mentally. The difference between your classic shonen protagonist and Izuku Midoriya lies in attitude.

Izuku is, by nature and upbringing, an extremely sensitive person. This is shown from a comical angle by the running joke that Izuku cries often and wholeheartedly (the sudden, forceful fountain of tears shooting straight up into the air could easily be confused with an undiscovered superpower in and of itself). Izuku interacts with the world through wide-eyed wonder and gushes about his interests endlessly. His passion (everything that has to do with superheroes) is often a point of admiration (and amusement) for the people around him.

This, paired with his tendency to jump into action and protect people even though he has no power himself, makes Izuku incredibly likable. He's the kind of person that you can trust to have your back in a fight (his friends Tenya, Ochako, and Shoto can definitely attest to this) but also be a shoulder to cry on. Other instances highlight Izuku’s almost too-good-for-this-world wholesome attitude by contrasting his behavior and actions with his character foil, Katsuki Bakugou (Nobuhiko Okamoto). While Izuku is clearly the protagonist (he all but says as much during his narration of the first two episodes), he is an interesting choice when put against Bakugou, who is a typical anime protagonist through and through.

‘My Hero Academia’ Perfectly Balances a Typical Shonen Protagonist and a New Ideal

My Hero Academia is a world full of protagonist-type characters, and there are more than a few who could easily take up the mantle. Shoto Todoroki (Yuki Kaji) is equipped with a traditionally tragic backstory and an impressive ability and comes with a very on-the-nose fire and ice metaphor. Tenya has the passion, work ethic, and tragic hero origin (having taken up his brother's hero role after being forced into retirement by an injury) to be front and center, though he would be a bit outside the norm with his strict nature. If we're strictly talking about a typical shonen anime, though, Bakugou would most likely be the number one choice for the lead. He is extremely vocal and dedicated to growing stronger, displaying the scream-worthy aggressive rage that isn’t hard to find among shonen protagonists. He is explosive, with a flashy power and an attitude, and he is consistently stated to be great from the moment his Quirk manifests. What's that I hear? It's the call of heroic destiny for a rough-around-the-edges high school student!

However, My Hero Academia twists this narrative to show what the dark side of the trope would be. For years, Bakugou bullies and belittles Izuku mercilessly, using all the bullying tactics from name-calling to physical aggression, because Izuku is Quirkless in a world that is overrun with the super. These attacks take an emotional toll on Izuku, but he never lets Bakugou block him from achieving his dream; at the same time, Izuku looks out for Bakugou’s well-being, even at the bully’s worst moments. This behavior shows off Izuku’s heroic qualities, even as the tears fall. He is a real hero at his core, a Captain America who just needed his serum to concentrate those helpful, forgiving, and kind qualities into a more visible superpower. Bakugou, on the other hand, has all the factors that make a hero except for the most important one: a kind heart.

'My Hero Academia' Examines Masculinity in New Ways With Its Protagonist

The very existence of Bakugou is one of My Hero Academia’s best qualities. Bakugou is vocal, aggressive, determined, smart, and physically imposing. In other words, any typical shonen anime would cast Bakugou as the protagonist instead of someone as sensitive as crybaby Izuku. However, the show chooses to highlight the worst qualities of Bakugou’s brand of toxicity and aggression with the purpose of contrasting these qualities with Izuku. They are very different characters, but they do mirror each other. Izuku is the opposite of what a proud, vocal, and aggressive shonen protagonist can often be perceived as.

While this may seem to be a critique of toxic masculinity — and it absolutely can be, as we can see how Bakugou's aggressive nature often makes him unapproachable and his want to be the best often comes at the detriment of others — it is important to remember that there are different types of masculinity. Bakugou’s behavior makes others perceive him as villainous (something that various characters point out throughout the show), while Izuku, though seemingly soft upon first impression, usually walks away having earned the respect of others and the title of a true hero. The ability to feel as deeply as Izuku does and to be honest enough to display these sensitivities in front of others (while still kicking butt as a hero) is a trait rarely found not just in anime series, but also in general. Nonetheless, Izuku’s brand of bravery is no less masculine than Bakugou’s – it’s just less loud.

The knowledge that there are different sorts of heroes (and they don’t all have to scream and blow things up to get stronger, or to prove strength) is essential when taking into consideration shonen anime’s target audience. It’s important that young boys know how to handle their feelings, whether they tend to behave more vocally and aggressively like Bakugou (who learns to control himself through the course of the show) or if they tend to let their vulnerabilities show like Izuku does (and he also works on not bursting into tears as often). There’s a balance to be reached in terms of shonen anime’s displaying of masculinity; both Izuku and Bakugou are heroes, even if they deal with struggles in different ways. It's essential to draw these kinds of comparisons to have complex narratives about heroism and power, especially in a landscape that seems static.

Izuku is certainly a refreshingly sensitive and wholesome protagonist. His tendency to cry, gush about his favorite heroes, and be vulnerable with others make him a positive role model for younger male viewers who are shown through Izuku’s personality and his own particular brand of determination that strong heroes can also display strong emotions — ones that are not just perceived as anger, frustration, or obsession, but rather a vast variety of feelings, all of which (from rage to sadness) are valid. As such, My Hero Academia displays many types of masculinity, mingling that tried and true protagonist outline with the idea of gentleness and sensitivity being powerful in its own right, but the show simply wouldn’t be the same without its unique protagonist at the helm. The tone of the show matches Izuku’s personality. His positive and sensitive qualities play a large part in making My Hero Academia a light-hearted and inspirational anime between the battle sequences.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is streaming on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

