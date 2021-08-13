Following the huge success of manga and anime series, the My Hero Academia live-action film is moving forward and has found its director, according to Variety. The news is perfect timing, since the third spin-off animated movie was released in Japan last week and has fans craving for more.

Shinsuke Sato has been chosen to direct the live-action adaptation, and luckily for everyone, Sato has a history of doing great work both with anime adaptations and his other projects. Sato wrote the screenplay adaptation of Bleach, another immensely famous manga/anime series. On top of that, the renowned Japanese filmmaker has also directed the adaptation of other manga series like The Princess Blade, Gantz, I Am a Hero, Kingdom, Death Note, and Inuyashiki. Recently, Sato wrote and directed his very own Netflix series, called Alice in Borderland, which was met with great reception and renewed for a second season a mere two weeks after its release.

My Hero Academia will also be Sato's English-language film debut, since all previous adaptations were made for the Japanese market. My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi in 2014, and has since become one of the most popular and well-received manga series in History. It currently has over 50 million copies in circulation.

In My Hero Academia the world is overpopulated with superheroes, with the standouts being the ones who don’t have any powers (or “quirks”). This is what happens to young Midoriya Izuku, a boy who dreams of becoming a hero but has no quirks. The anime series is currently in Season 5 and has spawned three spin-off feature animated films, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, all of them major box office hits in Japan.

Legendary still hasn’t announced further details on the English-language adaptation.

