The details of the project, such as whether it will be a movie or series, are not entirely clear yet.

The adaptation is being worked on by producer Joby Harold and other notable figures in the industry, including Kōhei Horikoshi and Shinsuke Sato.

A live-action film adaptation of the hit anime series My Hero Academia has been in development at Netflix for a year now, but during an exclusive Collider interview, producer Joby Harold confirmed that the upcoming project may have already started production. Not much information was revealed, like a release date or plot points, but the project is for sure happening. It has been teased as a film in the past, but as of now, it is not entirely clear whether the live-action My Hero Academia adaptation is a movie or a series.

During the interview, which was to discuss Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Collider began the conversation by asking if the My Hero Academia live-action project, which IMDB credits Harold as a writer on, is actually happening. "Yes, it is," Harold said. "Absolutely. It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It’s a big one." Harold was also asked if this was something he is "actively working on," and he responded simply with "Yeah."

When asked if there was anything he could reveal about the project, like "what version" of the media franchise the project would be based on, he revealed that there wasn't much he could say: "I can speak to the fact that it is live-action and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it... It's amazing. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm really excited about it."

Who Else is Involved?

In addition to Netflix, Legendary Entertainment is also behind the under-wraps adaptation. Kôhei Horikoshi is also credited on IMDB as a writer on the project alongside Harold. Shinsuke Sato is credited as a director. Various other credits for My Hero Academia's upcoming live-action adaptation are listed on IMDB, including Don Burgess as cinematographer, Jay Ashenfelter as a producer, and Spencer Averick as the lead editor.

What is My Hero Academia?

The live-action My Hero Academia film would be the fourth film in the ever-popular media franchise that takes place in a world of superheroes and follows an aspiring hero who doesn't have any "quirks", but attends an academy for the world's most powerful heroes. The first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, was released in 2018, with two more films, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission being released in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

My Hero Academia began life as a manga in 2014. My Hero Academia, which is known as one of the best-selling mangas of all time, was adapted into a beloved anime series of the same name in April 2016. A seventh season of the anime is currently in development, as is a fourth animated film adaptation.

Stay tuned at Collider for more details about the live-action My Hero Academia adaptation.