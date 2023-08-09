Get ready for the excitement as the fourth My Hero Academia movie has recently been announced! Once again, the beloved shonen protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, is stepping into the spotlight, whose inspiring journey continues to captivate.

Whispers suggest that the story unfolds during the anime's sixth season, creating a high-stakes narrative that pits heroes against villains in a battle that reverberates on a global scale, coupled with Shigaraki's rise and the fall of hero society. As anticipation builds, watch for further revelations that might take the excitement to the next level.

Here’s everything we know so far about My Hero Academia Movie 4.

My Hero Academia Release Date 2018-05-05 Cast Daiki Yamashita, Justin Briner, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Ayane Sakura Main Genre Anime Genres Animation, Action, Adventure Rating TV-14 Seasons 6

When Is 'My Hero Academia' Movie 4 Coming Out?

Image via Crunchyroll

Specific details like the release date of the 4th My Hero Academia movie have yet to be announced to the general public. Likewise, the official title of the movie remains undisclosed at this time. But no sweat. Be sure to stick around for further updates.

Is There A Trailer for 'My Hero Academia Movie 4'?

Distribution partner Toho Co., Ltd released the announcement video for the 4th My Hero Academia movie. The brief clip shows the three previous movies in the My Hero Academia film franchise: Two Heroes, Heroes Rising, and World Heroes' Mission.

Related: 'My Hero Academia': 10 Unforgettable Scenes That We Still Can't Get Over

Who Stars in 'My Hero Academia’ Movie 4?

Taking center stage is the manga’s beloved shonen protagonist, Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Daiki Yamashita). Izuku has had a long journey in realizing his potential. Despite being born without any special quirks, his unwavering heroism and profound sense of justice secured him a place in Class 1-A at U.A. High School, and he had the privilege of being mentored by the legendary hero, All Might. While Izuku's emotions are tender, readily giving way to tears, he embraces the world with wide-eyed wonder and an unyielding passion for his pursuits.

While the rest of the characters have yet to be confirmed, we can assume that some, if not all, these characters may potentially pop up in the 4th movie of My Hero Academia.

Daiki Yamashita (Japanese) / Justin Briner (English) as Izuku Midoriya

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese) / Clifford Chapin (English) as Katsuki Bakugo

Yuki Kaji (Japanese) / David Matranga (English) as Shoto Todoroki

Ayane Sakura (Japanese) / Luci Christian (English) as Ochaco Uraraka

Tetsu Inada (Japanese) / Patrick Seitz (English) as Endeavor

Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) / Zeno Robinson (English) as Hawks

Kenta Miyake (Japanese) / Christopher R Sabat (English) as All Might

Junichi Suwabe (Japanese) / Christopher Wehkamp (English) as Shota Aizawa

Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese) / Eric Vale (English) as Tomura Shigaraki

Akio Ōtsuka (Japanese) / John Swasey (English) as All For One

Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) / J Michael Tatum (English) as Tenya Iida

Marina Inoue (Japanese) / Colleen Clinkenbeard (English) as Momo Yaoyorozu

Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese) / Josh Grelle (English) as Fumikage Tokoyami

Romi Park (Japanese) / Natalie Van Sistine (English) as Star and Stripe.

Is There Already Plot for 'My Hero Academia’ Movie 4?

The production house has yet to share the exact plot synopsis for My Hero Academia Movie 4. But word on the street is that the upcoming installment occurs during the anime’s sixth season, which premiered in October 2022.

My Hero Academia Season 6 delves into the gripping "Paranormal Liberation War" arc from the original manga. This intense storyline unfurls a sweeping conflict that erupts on a grand scale, pitting the world's heroes against its villains. Moreover, Season 6 unveils the ascent of Shigaraki as a formidable force parallel to the downfall of the once-thriving hero society. While specific information remains under wraps, it's plausible that additional updates could emerge over the upcoming months.

What Is ‘My Hero Academia’ About?

Image via Crunchyroll

In a world where superpowers, also known as "quirks", are commonplace among the population, My Hero Academia centers on Izuku Midoriya, one of the few people in society who are not born with quirks. Despite not having any superpowers, Izuku has dreams of becoming a hero like his idol, All Might.

Thanks to his infectious determination, Izuku manages to grab the attention of All Might, and he eventually passes on his own quirk to him. As Izuku is granted immense strength and agility, earning him a spot at the U.A. High School, a prestigious institution for training aspiring heroes. Together with his classmates, they all navigate through their challenging hero education, all while defending their society from the perils of incoming villains. Recognized as one of the best animes of the past decade, My Hero Academia is a testament to the unwavering spirit of underdogs, a message relevant to its audience.

The My Hero Academia anime series has recently been announced for Season 7, which is expected to be released sometime close to spring 2024.

Related: Why 'My Hero Academia's Risky Redemption Arcs Actually Work

Who Is Making 'My Hero Academia’ Movie 4?

Image Via Adult Swim

The main staff for the fourth installment of the My Hero Academia movie series includes creator Kohei Horikoshi, who will be intricately involved in the project. Horikoshi, the original mind behind the series, will contribute to the new movie's writing, character designs, and overall project supervision. A native of Aichi Prefecture, Horikoshi pursued his artistic journey at Nagoya University of Arts and previously assisted Yasuki Tanaka, the creator of Hitomi no Catoblepas and Kagijin. The animation production is helmed by BONES, while the production committee of "My Hero Academia THE MOVIE" oversees the project, with distribution managed by Toho Co., Ltd.

Are There Any Previous ‘My Hero Academia’ Movies?

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes: set between the anime's second and third seasons, the movie transports Izuku and his fellow students to the captivating I-Island, a nexus of cutting-edge technology and heroic prowess. Against this backdrop, the I-Expo unfolds, unveiling revolutionary hero innovations to the world. However, the event takes a treacherous turn as villains seize control, prompting Izuku, joined by the indomitable All Might and his classmates, to confront this perilous threat.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising: set after the anime's fourth season, the film takes place on Nabu Island, where young heroes from Class 1-A are tasked with safeguarding the peaceful community. However, their mission takes an unexpected turn when a powerful villain emerges, threatening the tranquility they seek to protect. Led by Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo, the students must rise above their limitations and pool their unique abilities to counter this formidable menace.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission: set after the events of the anime's fifth season, the film follows Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they are wrongfully accused of a colossal global incident. Branded as international fugitives, the trio embarks on a high-stakes quest to uncover the truth and clear their names. Their journey spans across multiple countries, pitting them against a mysterious organization with nefarious intentions.