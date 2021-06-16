The first full trailer for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission shows our young hero-in-training, Mirodiya Izuku on the run for *checks notes* MASS MURDER? Well, you had a good run, My Hero Academia, but after 100 episodes, I guess Harvey Dent was right and you do "live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

The trailer for the third My Hero Academia movie introduces a mysterious terrorist organization dedicated to eradicate people with Quirks by setting bombs all over the world. With all heroes scrambling to find the bombs, it is up to young Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki to work with the Pro-Heroes and stop the bombs, as well as help a young boy named Rody (Ryō Yoshizawa). The cast from the show is reprising their roles, and Kenji Nagasaki is returning to direct the third film in the franchise once again for studio BONES.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular current anime. Set in a world where 80% of the population has some sort of superpower, referred to as a "Quirk," we follow Midoriya, a young boy born without a quirk but who was granted the extraordinary power of One for All by the number 1 ranked Pro-Hero, All Might. Before he can go out and save the world, however, he has to go to school and learn how to be a real hero.

The anime recently passed the 100-episode milestone, so the movie is riding on a celebratory wave of hype as the story is reaching what fans of the manga refer to as one of the darkest story arcs in the manga. Judging by the trailer labeling our teenage hero as a mass murderer, things are certainly looking grim.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is currently slated to be released in Japan on August 6. Hopefully, a U.S. release will come soon after. In the meantime, you can check out the full trailer below.

Here's the synopsis for My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission:

"A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity. In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team," it continues. "It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia."

