My Hero Academia is a world where 80% of the population possesses a superpower called a quirk. Over time, being a superhero became one of the most competitive jobs out there, and while most have power, few are strong enough to earn the title of hero. The series follows Izuku Midoryia and his classmates at the hero academy, U.A. High School, one of Japan’s most elite schools. Every student is aspiring to become a hero, but some are head and shoulders above the rest. With that said, we will be ranking the quirks of class 1-A and see who is the most powerful. To do that, we will have to make a few rules.

We are ranking the quirk itself and not how they’re using it. An example would be Mei Hatsume. She has the power to see long-range, but she only uses it to help create technology. The way a character uses their quirk is not factored in. Just what the power itself can do.

This ranking is based on the current storyline in the anime. The manga will not play a factor here, even though almost all the characters listed are vastly different from their anime counterparts. Also, be aware of anime spoilers if you aren’t caught up.

Suppose a character’s quirk has a weakness that factors into their ranking. For example, Eraserhead can turn off someone’s quirk by looking at them, but if they’re invisible, he’s effectively useless because he can’t see them. This would be taken into consideration when positioning him on the list.

With all that out of the way, every quirk in Class 1-A ranked from worst to best.

20. Tail (Mashirao Ojiro)

The worst quirk in class belongs to Mashiro Ojiro. His power is tail, and that’s everything you need to know. He has a relatively strong tail, allowing him to pack an extra punch in hand-to-hand combat. He can also use it to swing around, similar to a capuchin monkey! However, compared to the rest of his classmates, this ability doesn’t help against strong or long-distance opponents.

19. Navel Laser (Yuga Aoyama)

Coming in next is Navel Laser. Yuga Aoyama always makes his presence felt, but the same can’t be said about his quirk. He can shoot a laser out of his belly button, but the drawback is that it makes him sick. If Aoyama can overcome that, then this will be a pretty powerful quirk. Unfortunately, his quirk hurts him more than the villains he faces, which is not good for any hero.

18. Pop Off (Minoru Mineta)

Pop Off is a power that allows Mineta to throw sticky balls from his scalp. They can only be removed by him and will adhere to anything. This quirk is decent in rescue and combat because he can stick his opponents in place and catch falling debris. Though he has a limit to how many balls he can use, so in the end, it’s not the most reliable power.

17. Invisibility (Toru Hagakure)

Hagakure’s quirk is invisibility, and it’s something she can’t turn off. Her quirk is great for stealth and surprise attacks, but the issue is that her quirk does not help her in combat. Once you locate her, she’s not any stronger than an average teenager, which means she needs to work on improving her close combat. Invisibility is only helpful as a stealth tool and nothing more.

16. Sugar Rush (Rikido Sato)

Sato has a unique power. His strength increases based on the amount of sugar he eats. We’ve seen him destroy walls and move large objects. It makes him a powerful fighter, and the more sugar he eats, the stronger he gets. Like the students before him, he has a significant drawback. His body crashes from taking in too much sugar. So, while it’s mighty, he can’t rely on it for too long; otherwise, he’s a lame duck on the battlefield.

15. Dupli-Arms (Mezo Shoji)

When it comes to a scout, there are not many better than Mezo Shoji. His quirk allows him to grow multiple appendages, allowing him to have more eyes, ears, and even fists. That makes him the perfect member of any team. Using his arms to see and hear from long-range is needed on most operations. He’s pretty well-rounded, but we’ve yet to see him fight alone. He’s a perfect addition to any team, but if he’s ever in a situation where he’s the only hero available, he’d likely struggle in combat and rescue situations.

14. Earphone Jack (Kyoka Jiro)

Jiro is very similar to Shoji in that they both have fantastic scouting abilities. Her Earphone jack allows her to plug into anything and hear throughout the entire area. What makes her slightly stronger is that she can also use her earphone jacks in combat. She can create sonic blasts with the right support items, similar to the DC Comics heroine, Black Canary. This gives Jiro a leg up on Shoji and will make her more valuable as a solo hero.

13. Tape (Hanta Sero)

What if Spider-Man existed in the My Hero Academia world? Well, he’d probably look like Sero. He doesn’t have spider-sense or super strength, but he does have strong enough tape to capture enemies. He can also swing with it, making his traversal faster than most of the class.

12. Frog (Tsuyu Asui)

Tsu is the most resourceful character in the class. Her quirk gives her the characteristics of a frog, meaning she can use her long tongue, stick to walls, and camouflage. She’s a jack of all trades but a master of none. Her tongue isn’t long or durable as Sero’s tape, and her camouflage isn’t as effective as Hagakure’s invisibility. However, having more than one ability will always give her an advantage. It’s a very versatile quirk.

11. Anivoice (Koji Koda)

Koji Koda’s quirk allows him to talk to animals, making him a great scout since he can speak to birds and insects. He can even communicate with larger animals like lions and tigers! Unfortunately, there aren’t any big cats roaming the streets of Japan. Meaning, he’s mainly dealing with smaller animals, which won’t help him in a defensive situation. In the right conditions, this can be an incredible ability.

10. Zero Gravity (Ochaco Uraraka)

Being able to make anything you touch weightless has significant advantages. You can carry multiple people during a rescue or can pick up large chunks of debris, and you can take down enemies if you’re clever enough. The only drawback with Uraraka’s quirk is that she has to touch the person or item. This means in combat; her quirk doesn’t help her unless she can strike first.

9. Acid (Mina Ashido)

Mina’s acid is powerful enough to melt through solid concrete, and she can slide on it, making her mobility even faster! On top of that, she can shoot acid from her hands like a fight hydrant! Mina Ashido is surprisingly powerful with no glaring weaknesses.

8. Electrification (Denki Kaminari)

Much like Aoyama’s Navel Laser, Kaminari’s quirk damages his body. He has the power to emit high voltages of electricity. Allowing him to take down enemies, power up to support items or vehicles, and even shoot lightning bolts at specific targets (with a support item). Again, the problem is that he can overcharge his brain, making him useless if he pushes himself too far.

7. Hardening (Ejiro Kirishima)

There’s not much to Kirishima’s quirk. He becomes as hard as a rock, and this increases his strength and durability. This means he’s nearly invincible, making him the perfect close combat fighter and shield for teammates. He has shown he can take explosions and bullets without it having any effect on him. He’s able to go toe-to-toe with almost any opponent.

6. Dark Shadow (Fumikage Tokoyami)

Dark Shadow can become one of the most powerful quirks in the My Hero Academia universe; because it allows Tokoyami to control this shadow-like creature. It can see, talk, and fight alongside Tokoyami. He can also wear dark shadow as armor and even use it to fly! Like most characters, it has a major weakness. He loses control in the dark, so dark shadow becomes a raging monster at night, and while it’s easier to control in the daylight, it isn’t nearly as strong. So, Tokoyami can never use Dark Shadow to its fullest potential.

5. Engine (Tenya Ida)

Speedsters are consistently among the more powerful characters in superhero stories, and Iida is no different. The engines in his calves allow him to move at speeds faster than any other character in the series so far. With his move, recipro turbo, he is virtually untouchable for 10 minutes straight! Though, if he goes too fast, he runs the risk of his engines stalling. That said, his average speed is fast enough on most days.

4. Creation (Momo Yaoyorozu)

Yaoyorozu has the power to create any non-living thing she can put her mind to, and this makes her one of the most versatile characters in the series. This power is limitless and should come in handy in every situation imaginable. She needs to store fat because her quirk uses lipids in her body, and she needs to know how to make every aspect of the item she’s creating. It takes a lot of skill to use Creation, but in the right hands, it’s limitless.

3. Explosion (Katsuki Bakugo)

The quirk Explosion is unbelievably strong. Bakugo sweats nitroglycerin from his palms and can use it to make massive explosions! He uses them to fly like Iron Man, makes more minor explosions in combat, and can even focus on one area and makes a laser beam. Aside from some pushing himself too hard, nothing is stopping Bakugo or holding him back. He is an unstoppable force.

2. Half-Cold Half-Hot (Shoto Totoroki)

Shoto was made to be a powerhouse. He has both of his parents’ quirks, ice from his mother and fire from his father. That means he can’t overheat or freeze himself. He can use both powers for ranged attacks, and with more practice, he can become a tremendous close-range fighter like his father. He can freeze a building with a wave of a hand or melt steel just thinking about it. Shoto Totoroki has the only quirk that is seemingly free from weaknesses—making his quirk one of the strongest in the entire series.

1. One for All (Izuku Midoriya)

Deku received his power from All Might, the world’s strongest hero. One for All is a quirk that is passed from one person to the next. It stock-piles the power, making it more potent as it continues to be shared. It also holds the spirits of those before Midoriya. Meaning, he not only has a more powerful version of the power than All Might, but he also has the quirks of every single user before him. As the ninth user of One For All, Izuku Midoriya is one of the most powerful characters this series has ever seen!

