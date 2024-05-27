My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime of the new generation, and that's for many good reasons. Its large cast of characters is interesting and compelling, the storytelling is stellar, the pacing is top-notch and the writing itself is great and can even be quite eloquent at times. Because of these quirks, the show has spawned some incredible, inspiring and quotable lines of dialogue. The series does a great job of balancing a lighthearted and hopeful tone with serious and emotional moments (that even get incredibly dark at times).

This has resulted in a wide array of quotes ranging from the perfect epitome of that hopeful tone all the way to that of a villainous son back from the dead promising revenge on his father. My Hero Academia consistently shows audiences what it means to be a true hero and the lines of its cast do a perfect job of representing that.

My Hero Academia (2016) Release Date May 5, 2018 Cast Daiki Yamashita , Justin Briner , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Ayane Sakura Main Genre Anime Seasons 6

10 "If all you ever do is look down on people, you won't be able to recognize your own weaknesses."

Katsuki Bakugo – Season 4, Episode 17, "Relief for License Trainees"

In Season 4, Deku (Daiki Yamashita & Justin Briner), Ochaco (Ayane Sakura & Luci Christian), Lemillion (Tarusuke Shingaki & Ricco Fajardo) and the others were off fighting the horrifying villain known as Overhaul (Kenjiro Tsuda & Kellen Goff), attempting to save young Eri (Seiran Kobayashi & Emily Neves) from his clutches. But, missing all the action, Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto & Clifford Chapin), Todoroki (Yuki Kaji & David Matranga) and the other students who didn't pass the Provisional Hero License Exam were stuck with young kids as part of their re-exam.

Amidst the chaos of trying to win the hearts of these rambunctious kids, Bakugo gets a shocking look at his younger self through a kid within the group. It's in his interaction with this child that Bakugo's growth as a character is really shown from his start in Season 1. In a way, Bakugo gets to tell his younger self something he wished he had known and thought of back when he was a kid.

9 "The past never dies!"

Dabi – Season 6, Episode 11, "Dabi's Dance"

One of the biggest reveals in the entire series is that Dabi (Hiro Shimono & Ernesto Jason Liebrecht), the blue-flamed baddie in the League of Villains, is actually Toya Todoroki, the once thought dead son of Number 1 hero, Endeavor (Tetsu Inada & Patrick Seitz). Not only does he expose the truth of Endeavor's abuse of his mother and fellow siblings, but he also begins to topple the public's view of heroes as a whole. If they can't trust the Number 1 hero, who can they trust?

Dabi's quote is a major representation of one of the core themes throughout Season 6. Not only does the past never die with the Todoroki family, but with the Shimura family as well. The effects of Nana Shimura (Mie Sonozaki & Stephanie Young) abandoning her family, resulting in the abuse of Tenko (Koki Uchiyama & Eric Vale) and leading to his descent into the series' primary antagonist, Tomura Sigaraki, is incredibly present and felt throughout every episode featuring the antagonist (especially when the audience is brought into the collective mindscapes of All For One and One For All).

8 "Smile. A society without cheer and humor will not have a bright future."

Sir Nighteye – Season 4, Episode 14, "Bright Future"

Throughout Season 4, when Deku begins an internship over an old sidekick of All Might (Kenta Miyaki & Christopher Sabat), Sir Nighteye (Shinichiro & Brandon McInnis), he finds trouble connecting with him due to his more serious demeanor. To make matters more interesting, he serves as an incredibly pessimistic force with his ability to see the future and having no hope for the end of the battle with Overhaul. So it was quite a character moment when, in his last moments, he stated that those around him should smile.

For a character who had such pessimistic and serious views, he was sent off in a very peaceful and happy manner. He wasn't scared of dying and was happy that the future was, in fact, uncertain. That meant there was hope for there to be real change. It's a great supplement to Deku's character in Season 4, continuing to try and fight, regardless of what Nighteye says about the future.

7 "It's yours! Your quirk, not his!"

Deku – Season 2, Episode 10, "Shoto Todoroki: Origin"

In arguably one of the best episodes in the entire series, My Hero Academia Season 2, Episode 10, "Shoto Todoroki: Origin", Deku says a line that pushes fan-favorite Shoto Todoroki down a whole new path in his character arc. Up until his battle with Deku at the U.A. Sports Festival, Shoto was refusing to use his flame-side of his body/quirk in a rejection to his father. But Deku persistently jabs at Shoto throughout their fight for not using his full power.

This moment inspires Shoto to finally use his flames and begins to accept that while it may have been given to him by his father, the quirk Shoto holds is his and his alone. This would eventually put him in a place where he can begin to reconnect with his father in later seasons, like Season 5. Leave it to Deku to always look out for his classmates.

6 "Next... it's your turn."

All Might – Season 3, Episode 11, "One For All"

The eleventh episode of the third season of My Hero Academia was arguably one of the most eventful in the entire series, seeing the final act of All Might as a pro hero. Facing off against his arch-nemesis, All For One (Akio Otsuka & John Swasey), All Might uses the last of his power and shrivels down to his weakened form that he's hidden from the public all this time. In his last public act as the hero, he points to the camera recording him, knowing Deku is watching, and informs him that now, he must take up the legacy he is leaving behind.

This marked a gigantic turning point in the anime. Losing the world's symbol of peace and the most powerful hero in the series changed not only the stakes but put a whole new kind of pressure on Deku, as it meant it was now his job and his alone to face off against and destroy the evil that is All For One.

5 "When I saw him struggling, it got me thinking. Who protects the heroes when they need protecting?"

Ochaco Uraraka – Season 5, Episode 10, "That Which Is Inherited"

Ochaco says this a few times throughout the course of the series, most notably taking a major thematic place in the sixth season. The line is a perfect representation of why Class 1-A is such a great group of characters and will excel as heroes. It also is the antithesis to Deku's mindset in Season 6. Not only should heroes be protecting others, but protect each other as well.

A big idea in Season 6 is that the world is finally seeing that heroes are not the perfect people they've grown to idealize their whole lives, but just normal and flawed people, like them. Heroes are not perfect and sometimes can't always handle the horrors they see or the struggles they face... not alone. This is proven when Deku sets off on his own and must be rescued by his friends to save his own well-being.

4 "Meddling when you don't need to is the essence of being a hero."

Deku – Season 2, Episode 16, "Hero Killer: Stain vs U.A. Students"

My Hero Academia often discusses what makes a true hero and no one in the series does it better than the likes of Deku and the hero killer, Stain (Go Inoue & Robert McCollum). Stain's entire reign of villainy is based on wanting to take out society's "fake heroes". He doesn't even directly seek out killing Deku because he believes he represents a true hero, which is proven in this line.

Deku shows the audience that part of being a true hero is standing up for what's right no matter what, even if it's not one's business. If someone can do something to help others, they should do it. This is shown in this scene, where he joins the fray and helps Iida (Kaito Ishikawa & J. Michael Tatum) fight the hero killer, even when his classmate tells him it's not his fight to get involved with.

3 "All men are not created equal."

Deku – Season 1, Episode 1, "Izuku Midoriya: Origin"

A major theme, in Season 1 especially, is that Deku is not an equal to others in his class or society in general. As a quirkless kid, he finds himself among the small group of people in the world that hold no special ability. So, when he is given the power of One For All, it's well acknowledged that he needs to work much harder than his fellow classmates if he's going to even make it past the admissions exams.

The world and story of My Hero Academia makes it very clear that talent alone is not enough to face the cruelty of the world. It even applies to the likes of the world's number 1 hero, All Might. Not even he was created as equally as others, as his power is dwindling and regressing at the start of the series. The world isn't fair, and it's not a place where everyone gets what they want. Even those who seemingly have it better than others aren't equal to someone else. But it's about whether someone fights hard enough to face that struggle that defines them.

2 "PLUS ULTRA!"

Everyone

Easily being the most quoted line in the entire series, the "PLUS ULTRA" line has become the defining line of My Hero Academia and perfectly describes what the series represents. It stands for always giving 110% to everything one does and trying one's best, no matter the obstacle ahead or cost.

If a character is throwing out their greatest move, like a Detroit Smash, or burning away the sins of their past like Endeavor, viewers can expect this line to be shouted at the top of said character's lungs. It's a declaration that even though they may be faced with terrible odds, they're giving it their all and are refusing to back down. It's a constant source of inspiration in the series and is a total stand out.

1 "Young man... you too can become a hero."

All Might – Season 1, Episode 2, "What It Takes To Be A Hero"

After being told his whole life that because he was born quirkless he couldn't be a hero and wouldn't amount to much, Deku being told by the world's greatest hero and his personal idol that he can be a hero is one of the most moving moments in the entire series. Deku's origin story is an inspiration to people everywhere who come from struggle who hope they can become something more.

This moment is not only what incites the entire series, but shows exactly why Deku is such an inspirational protagonist. He's an example that no matter the hand someone is dealt, no matter the struggle they face and no matter how much the world seems to be against them, there is always an opportunity to make something else of their life so long as they keep dreaming and keep pushing towards those dreams.

