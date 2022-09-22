With five successful seasons under its belt and a sixth one right around the corner, My Hero Academia has had the luxury of building long character arcs that span multiple seasons, for multiple characters. The large cast is one of My Hero Academia’s most colorful aspects, in that the wide variety of personalities and superpowers represents a plethora of arcs and tones – some darker than others.

Due to its years airing (and plenty of source material to adapt), My Hero Academia has plenty of time to explore happy and uplifting storylines, as well as more serious ones. While the show is mostly a light-hearted one, there are plenty of despicable characters who have done vicious deeds, two of which are considered to be “heroes.” One of the most controversial character choices that My Hero Academia makes stem from risky redemption arcs.

My Hero Academia Uses Its Redemption Trope in a Controversial Way

Redemption is a wide-spread type of storyline – especially in modern film and TV, redeeming characters has even become a well-used (and beloved) trope. My Hero Academia uses this trope in a controversial way: the characters that it redeems are pre-established as bullies and abusers.

And yet, the bully and the abusive father both become insightful characters in their own right. While they start out as heroes in name only (not behavior), they become true heroes throughout the course of the story. Despite their controversial roles, Katsuki Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto) and Enji “Endeavor” Todoroki (Tetsu Inada) become two of the most layered characters in My Hero Academia.

Ever since they were little children, Bakugo has been protagonist Deku’s (Daiki Yamashita) bully. After developing an admittedly powerful Quirk (the ability to create explosions from the palms of his hands), Bakugo has been emotionally and physically torturing Izuku Midoriya, even giving him the nickname Deku (meaning “useless”) that would stick for years to come.

Reveling in violence and prone to anger as a first reaction to any negative feedback (real or perceived), someone as unlikable as Bakugo would (according to popular tropes) be expected to have some sort of past trauma, like Shoto Todoroki (Yuki Kaji). But one look at his parents reveals a supportive childhood and a good home life. With no real reason to act out the way he does, Bakguou has no excuse for the horrific way he treats others. The superiority complex that he displays continues into his enrollment in UA. But when he sees so many students who are just as powerful – if not more so – than he is, the shock clearly rattles him.

Bakugo's Blatantly Violent Nature Captures the Attention of the League of Villains

The League of Villains even think they can recruit Bakugo into their evil schemes. Luckily, Bakugo doesn’t believe strength to be doing whatever evil deeds he wants – his definition of heroism is the ability to win every battle. And villains tend to lose. So, while he displays very few heroic qualities in his behavior, he is insulted at the insinuation that he could be a villain.

The “recruitment” process of the League of Villains (which would be better described as a kidnapping) is one of the major turning points in Bakugo’s character arc. The mission to rescue him, spearheaded by the heroic icon All Might (Kenta Miyaki), ends with an already-weakened All Might’s early retirement. With no way to deal with the feelings of guilt for taking his childhood hero out of commission, Bakugo stews in his angst until he finally admits this to Deku and All Might. His superiority complex is revealed to be, in reality, an inferiority complex.

Ever since he was small, he has been praised for having a powerful Quirk and believed that he was the best. Learning that he isn’t shatters his world – and realizing that his perceived weakness in relation to the villains and other heroes could lead to All Might’s downfall takes him to the darkest place he’s ever been.

Luckily, All Might is able to explain to him that the retirement was a long time coming, due to a previous injury. Deku, who has always considered Bakugo his friend despite the vicious bullying, stays by his side and even indulges in an all-out brawl to give Bakugo an outlet for his guilt and rage. Though he refuses to be a punching bag anymore, Deku is there to serve as a proper rival for Bakugo, and this is the first moment that they truly become friends.

Bakugo Was Widely Disliked for the First Few Seasons, and With Good Reason

His violence against Deku and insults against other beloved characters made him extremely unlikable – but his slow-burn turn-around is made even more satisfying because of this. Bakugo began as an insufferable bully, which is how he can give advice to the younger generation of heroes: a warning not to become like he was.

In recent seasons, he has even faded into the supporting cast to let his classmates (now his friends) have some of the limelight, the most notable being his begrudging but wholesome friendship with Eijiro Kirishima (Toshiki Masuda). Since his efforts to become a better person began, Bakugo’s popularity with characters (and fans) has grown, to the point where he’s truly growing into his role as a true hero.

While bullying is never acceptable, it is slightly easier to redeem Bakugo than it is to shine a more forgiving light on a former domestic abuser with little empathy. Bakugo has no excuse for his villainous behavior, but he is still a child who has room to grow. Like Bakguo, the number two hero Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) has clawed his way to the top of his career, an adult with only one goal in mind: become the best hero, no matter what gets in his way.

Endeavor's Goal Goes Against the Ideals of Heroism

Endeavor’s goal isn’t inherently selfish (many other ambitious, and far more heroic, characters have the same goal, after all), but the way he goes about fulfilling it goes against the very ideals of heroism itself. He knows that he will never become as strong as All Might, so he attempts to live out his dream through his children, even going so far as to force a marriage to gain access to a suitable Quirk (this unethical process is called Quirk Marriage), in the hopes of creating a child that can one day surpass his rival.

Endeavor’s one-track mind leads him to discard the children who grew into weaker superpowers, ignoring them in favor of spending all his time (and aggression) on the youngest, Shoto. The abuse that his wife and children suffered at his hands is horrendous, leaving years of trauma to work through. No one would blame his family, his wife and Shoto in particular, for choosing to withhold forgiveness.

The beginning of Endeavor's redemption begins with the fall of Japan’s number one hero. When All Might retires, Endeavor loses his rival and becomes the number one hero by default. With his one goal (surpass All Might) stripped away from him, Endeavor is suddenly without the motivation behind his ambition. He has no choice but to look around and see the damage that years of neglect and abuse has done to his family – that he has done to his family.

Little by little, Endeavor attempts to show remorse to his children after nearly all of them have grown with little success. In a conversation with his eldest Natsuo (Yuuki Shin), who refuses to even sit at the same dinner table as his father, Endeavor reveals that he is much more self-aware than he lets on. He says in front of his two sons: “I don’t want your forgiveness. I want to atone.”

Endeavor Knows Asking for Forgiveness Is Far Too Great a Request

Nothing can make up for years of unremorseful abuse. What Endeavor wants is to become a better person, and he struggles with what he must do to achieve this new goal. Many redemption arcs (especially for heinous characters) end in the death of the offending character, but My Hero Academia takes a different approach (at least, for now).

When it comes to earning back trust and wiping the slate clean, death is the easiest option; however, it’s hard to continuously strive to become a better person. Rather than give up altogether or attempt to impossibly earn forgiveness, Endeavor decides to build a new home for his wife and children, away from the traumatic memories of the past – and away from him. He recognizes that the best thing he can do for his family, and to atone, is to remove himself from the picture.

Endeavor’s turn-around isn’t exactly a full redemption, but it is a promising beginning to what might be My Hero Academia’s most unexpected redemption arc. This recent development in Endeavor’s character has sparked plenty of negativity among fans; how can the show in good conscience redeem an abuser? But My Hero Academia approaches the topic with nuance: Endeavor has done unforgivable things, but while he isn’t completely forgiven or redeemed, he recognizes his mistakes and sets out to atone for them, doing whatever it takes to make it right.

Bakugo and Endeavor are the most notably hated characters for their poor treatment of those closest to them, but throughout the course of the show, they recognize their mistakes, fixable or otherwise, and work to become better people. Redeeming a vicious bully and an abusive father is a risky but bold move that gives the show nuance – as well as hope that even the most difficult people can change for the better.