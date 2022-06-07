With the Anime Expo fast approaching after a long wait, anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has revealed that it’s going big with the content they are going to release and/or make available during the event. Attendees will get a first look at some highly anticipated new titles, exclusive merch, and a slate of panels with guests from around the world. The Expo takes place from July 1 to 4 at the LA Convention Center.

The streamer also took the opportunity to reveal that the Season 5 OVAs from My Hero Academia will become available to stream in the near future. The hugely popular anime series takes place in a universe in which pretty much everyone has superpowers. Also coming to Crunchyroll is Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys! The historical series, which centers around a group of samurai friends, is not based on any manga series or light novels.

This will be the first in-person Anime Expo since 2019, and aside from the new titles, the event will provide previews of Crunchyroll’s hottest titles such as Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Mob Psycho, as well as exclusive simulcasts for titles like Bluelock, Yurei Deco, Classroom of the Elite, and others.

RELATED: 'Fruits Basket Prelude' Trailer Teases Final Chapter of Tohru Honda's Story

Check out Crunchyroll’s full Anime Expo 2022 lineup of panels and screenings below:

MY HERO ACADEMIA OVAs NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE:

Friday, July 1 | 12:00 pm PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Main Events Hall

Welcome to the North American premiere of two brand new original video animations from the global anime phenomenon, My Hero Academia! Presented by Crunchyroll, we go beyond Season 5 as our favorite heroes batter up and continue their internships. Join us for this exclusive screening!

SPY x FAMILY ENGLISH DUB CAST PANEL

Friday, July 1 | 3:00 pm PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Petree Hall

Your mission: join Crunchyroll for the first official SPY x FAMILY panel featuring the English Cast! Including Q&A with Alex Organ (Loid Forger), Megan Shipman (Anya Forger), Natalie Van Sistine (Yor Forger), and Anthony Bowling (Franky), a special message from the Japanese cast, and more - this is a TOP SECRET event that you won’t want to miss!

Panelists: Alex Organ, Megan Shipman, Natalie Van Sistine, and Anthony Bowling

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 1

Friday, July 1 | 7:00 pm PT

JW Marriott – Platinum Ballroom

Be the first to see the newest anime series before it hits the streaming airwaves! Check out the hottest titles coming to Crunchyroll this summer. Each premiere panel has a different lineup of shows, so be sure to check them all out!

Shine On! Bakumatsu Bad Boys! – Episode 1 (World Premiere)

Utawarerumono Mask of Truth – Episodes 1 & 2 (International Premiere)

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 2

Saturday, July 2 | 11:30 am PT

JW Marriott – Platinum Ballroom

Be the first to see the newest anime series before it hits the streaming airwaves! Check out the hottest titles coming to Crunchyroll this summer. Each premiere panel has a different lineup of shows, so be sure to check them all out!

Smile of the Arsnotoria the Animation - Episodes 1 & 2 (World Premiere)

BLUELOCK – Episode 1 (North American Premiere)

YUREI DECO – Episode 1 (International Premiere)

FUUTO PI - WORLD PREMIERE

Saturday, July 2 | 7:30 pm PT @ Bandai Namco Kamen Rider Panel

JW Marriott – Room 403AB

Join Crunchyroll at the Bandai Namco Kamen Rider Panel in celebrating the world premiere of Fuuto PI! Don’t miss your chance to find out about all things Kamen Rider, and see the first two episodes before everyone else!

CRUNCHYROLL INDUSTRY PANEL

Sunday, July 3 | 11:30 am PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Petree Hall

Hear about all the latest and greatest anime coming out of Crunchyroll straight from the source!

Host: Crunchyroll’s Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu

RANKING OF KINGS PANEL BY WIT STUDIO AND CRUNCHYROLL

Sunday, July 3 | 1:00 pm PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Petree Hall

Do you miss Bojji?! We do too! Join Crunchyroll and the Director and Animation Producer of Ranking of Kings from WIT STUDIO for a Q&A session. Don’t miss your chance to hear about some of the behind-the-scenes and reminiscing about some of the best moments!

Panelists: Director Yosuke Hatta and Animation Producer Maiko Okada

Host: Crunchyroll’s Chris Han

JUJUTSU KAISEN FOCUS PANEL

Sunday, July 3 | 1:30 pm PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Main Events Hall

One of the biggest hits on Crunchyroll, join some of the team behind the JUJUTSU KAISEN anime as they talk about their experiences working on the hit series and movie! Don't miss your chance to hear from them directly, and find out what it was like behind the scenes!

Panelists: TBD

CRUNCHYROLL PRESENTS: NEW SIMULCAST PREMIERES ROUND 3

Sunday, July 3 | 3:00 pm PT

JW Marriott – Platinum Ballroom

Be the first to see the newest anime series before it hits the streaming airwaves! Check out the hottest titles coming to Crunchyroll this summer. Each premiere panel has a different lineup of shows, so be sure to check them all out!

Classroom of the Elite – Season 2 Episode 1 (International Premiere)

In/Spectre – Season 2 Episode 1 (World Premiere)

Shoot! Goal to the Future – Episode 1 & 2 (World Premiere of Episode 2)

CHAINSAW MAN PANEL BY MAPPA AND CRUNCHYROLL

Monday, July 4 | 11:30 am PT

Los Angeles Convention Center – Main Events Hall

Join the upcoming anime Chainsaw Man producers’ panel!

Panelists: TBD

Host: Crunchyroll’s Kyle Cardine

MOB PSYCHO 100 III KICKOFF PANEL (HOSTED BY WARNER BROS. JAPAN)

Monday, July 4 | 6:30 pm PT

JW Marriott – Platinum Ballroom

If you can’t wait for the October premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III, come join this kick-off panel! Find out what to expect in the upcoming season including the world-premiere of OP theme song reveal!!!

Host: Warner Bros. Japan’s Nari Takamura and Crunchyroll’s Chris Han